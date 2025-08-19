Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Reflecting on Territory, Topography, and Landscape: Discover WHALE!’s Projects in Chile

Reflecting on Territory, Topography, and Landscape: Discover WHALE!’s Projects in Chile

Subscriber Access

Save

What logics and dynamics are involved in conceiving an architecture in dialogue with the territory and the landscape? How does topography determine the design and development process of architectural projects? Founded in Santiago, Chile, around 2012, the architecture firm WHALE! works with the concepts of territory and landscape as key axes of study and reflection in the pursuit of understanding how architecture is not only capable of designing spaces, but also of shaping the way human beings live, feel, and relate to the world.

Reflecting on Territory, Topography, and Landscape: Discover WHALE!’s Projects in Chile - Image 2 of 61Reflecting on Territory, Topography, and Landscape: Discover WHALE!’s Projects in Chile - Image 3 of 61Reflecting on Territory, Topography, and Landscape: Discover WHALE!’s Projects in Chile - Image 4 of 61Reflecting on Territory, Topography, and Landscape: Discover WHALE!’s Projects in Chile - Image 5 of 61Reflecting on Territory, Topography, and Landscape: Discover WHALE!’s Projects in Chile - More Images+ 56

The name of the architecture and construction firm WHALE! has an imprecise and unexpected origin. According to architects Branko Pavlović and Luca Montanarella, the word “whale” was associated with their practice for the first time during the construction of the Stranded House. On a visit to the site, a friend noticed that its structure, still without cladding at the time, resembled the image of a whale skeleton resting on the edge of the Pacific Ocean. Since then, they realized that this innocent memory would accompany them throughout their daily practice.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Agustina Iñiguez
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Iñiguez, Agustina. "Reflecting on Territory, Topography, and Landscape: Discover WHALE!’s Projects in Chile" [Reflexionando sobre el territorio, la topografía y el paisaje: conoce las obras de WHALE! en Chile] 19 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032929/reflecting-on-territory-topography-and-landscape-discover-whale-s-projects-in-chile> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags