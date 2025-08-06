Foster + Partners Reveals Design for Retail Plaza on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

Save this picture! Golden Horn Plaza, Istanbul. Image © Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners has revealed designs for a retail plaza located on the northern bank of the Golden Horn in Istanbul, Türkiye. The project forms part of the larger Tersane master plan, which proposes to redevelop 1.6 kilometers of previously underutilized waterfront. The master plan integrates a mix of retail, residential, hospitality, cultural buildings, and landscaped public spaces, aiming to enhance access along the shoreline. The plaza sits within close proximity to several of Istanbul's historic landmarks, drawing on the area's maritime and industrial heritage. The design's scale and material choices reflect this context, seeking to align with the site's historic layers while introducing a contemporary retail environment.

Comprising a series of interconnected pavilions, the development is organized to accommodate a wide range of high-end retail programs. Each pavilion is designed with adaptable storefronts and flexible interior layouts, allowing tenants to tailor spaces to their specific functional and spatial requirements. This flexibility is intended to support long-term use and potential future transformations. Circulation throughout the site is structured around a network of shaded pedestrian streets that connect the individual buildings, encouraging walkability and reinforcing the project's open, accessible character. Above, covered terraces provide elevated gathering spaces with visual connections to the surrounding context, while a cantilevered restaurant extends toward the waterfront, offering uninterrupted views across the Golden Horn and contributing to the overall public experience.

Landscape elements play a central role in the project, contributing to both environmental performance and the overall user experience. A canopy of trees offers shade and serves as a buffer against wind, helping to moderate microclimatic conditions across the site. Water features are integrated into the landscape to support evaporative cooling and enhance thermal comfort throughout the plaza. The planting palette draws inspiration from the historic gardens of Istanbul, introducing a green layer that reflects the site's cultural context. Positioned between the plaza and the shoreline, a new green square provides additional public space and is intended to host cultural programming throughout the year.

As of 2025, Istanbul ranks as the fifteenth most populous city in the world, according to the World Population Review. Reflecting its ongoing cultural and architectural activity, the city is preparing to host the 18th Istanbul Biennial, titled Three-Legged Cat, which will take place from September 20 to November 23. On the other recent news from the city, the Rami Library, designed by Han Tümertekin Design & Consultancy and recognized as the largest library in Istanbul, has been shortlisted for the 2025 Aga Khan Award for Architecture.