Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Timber Tectonics: 10 Projects Rethinking Wood Construction in Contemporary China

Timber Tectonics: 10 Projects Rethinking Wood Construction in Contemporary China

Subscriber Access

Save

In much of China, concrete remains the dominant construction material. Despite growing concerns over its environmental impact, concrete continues to align with the priorities of many developers and clients—it is fast, cost-effective, and highly durable. As a result, most building types in China still rely heavily on concrete. This reliance is further reinforced by China's position as the world's largest producer of Portland cement. A deeply entrenched supply chain, rooted in raw material manufacturing and economic infrastructure, ensures that concrete remains the default choice in the construction industry.

Yet historically, Chinese architecture was built upon a rich tradition of timber construction. The Forbidden City is a prime example: not only is it emblematic of China's architectural heritage, but it also remains one of the largest and best-preserved collections of ancient wooden structures in the world. This legacy prompts an important question: does timber construction have a meaningful future in China's contemporary building industry?

Timber Tectonics: 10 Projects Rethinking Wood Construction in Contemporary China - Image 2 of 47Timber Tectonics: 10 Projects Rethinking Wood Construction in Contemporary China - Image 3 of 47Timber Tectonics: 10 Projects Rethinking Wood Construction in Contemporary China - Image 4 of 47Timber Tectonics: 10 Projects Rethinking Wood Construction in Contemporary China - Image 5 of 47Timber Tectonics: 10 Projects Rethinking Wood Construction in Contemporary China - More Images+ 42

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Jonathan Yeung
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Timber Tectonics: 10 Projects Rethinking Wood Construction in Contemporary China" 28 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032530/timber-tectonics-10-projects-rethinking-wood-construction-in-contemporary-china> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags