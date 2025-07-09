Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District

Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District

Save

Foster + Partners has won a competition to transform Shanghai's Putuo District. The 3.2-square-kilometre masterplan focuses on the urban regeneration of the area surrounding Shanghai West Railway Station, creating a new gateway to China's most populous city. Structured around key transportation modes, the project includes two parallel pedestrian corridors that connect the station to Zhenru Temple and a new urban center planned on a currently undeveloped site. The masterplan follows the 2024 proposals for the Changfeng mixed-use development within Putuo District's Shanghai Science and Technology Finance cluster, part of the broader Shanghai 2035 Masterplan.

Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District - Image 2 of 5Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District - Image 3 of 5Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District - Image 4 of 5Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District - Image 5 of 5Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District - More Images

This renewal of centralities and transit systems is expected to redefine the urban experience for both residents and visitors. The two main pedestrian routes, Peach Tree Canal and Commercial Avenue, form a circular loop through the district, lined with peach blossom trees and adjacent public amenities. Together with the station renovation, they aim to create an integrated transportation hub that connects multiple modes of transit and links new mixed-use centers.

Save this picture!
Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District - Image 2 of 5
West Station district, Shanghai. Project render. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Save this picture!
Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District - Image 3 of 5
West Station district, Shanghai. Project render. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

In the project, the Shanghai West Railway Station area is revitalized with a public park and a plaza with built-in seating, connected to the elevated walkway. The master plan also includes the restoration of existing storefronts and the creation of new pocket spaces along Zhenru Temple's cultural axis, along with new cultural buildings and retail on either side. The design for the new district center introduces a mix of cultural venues, sports facilities, offices, housing, and retail across an adjacent 234,000-square-metre site. A landmark mixed-use tower serves as the centerpiece of this new 24-hour district.

Related Article

Shanghai Architecture City Guide: 30 Projects Showcasing the City's Diverse Contemporary Architecture

Marilu Sicoli from Foster + Partners highlights that the project works with the site's existing assets, "enhancing the canal network, extending green areas, and improving connections to important cultural landmarks." The project includes the removal of barriers along the canal's edge to improve views of the water and enhance the pedestrian experience. In addition, it reflects the firm's understanding of environmental strategies, which include urban greening, rooftop rainwater collection systems, and integrated photovoltaic panels.

Save this picture!
Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District - Image 4 of 5
West Station district, Shanghai. Project render. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners
Save this picture!
Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District - Image 5 of 5
West Station district, Shanghai. Project render. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Other recently announced urban renewal projects include Zaha Hadid Architects' masterplan for Khalid Bin Sultan City in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and the early development stages for Riyadh's World Expo 2030. Also in Sharjah, architecture firm HWKN has developed a new commercial district designed primarily using artificial intelligence, while in Riyadh, a new Royal Arts Complex designed by Bofill Taller de Arquitectura is currently under construction. Foster + Partners also recently won the competition to design the National Memorial to Queen Elizabeth II, a space for reflection in London's St James's Park featuring a new bridge inspired by the Queen's wedding tiara.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Antonia Piñeiro
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Antonia Piñeiro. "Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District" 09 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031947/foster-plus-partners-unveils-urban-regeneration-masterplan-for-shanghais-putuo-district> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags