Foster+Partners Unveils Urban Regeneration Masterplan for Shanghai’s Putuo District

Save this picture! West Station district, Shanghai. Project render. Image Courtesy of Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners has won a competition to transform Shanghai's Putuo District. The 3.2-square-kilometre masterplan focuses on the urban regeneration of the area surrounding Shanghai West Railway Station, creating a new gateway to China's most populous city. Structured around key transportation modes, the project includes two parallel pedestrian corridors that connect the station to Zhenru Temple and a new urban center planned on a currently undeveloped site. The masterplan follows the 2024 proposals for the Changfeng mixed-use development within Putuo District's Shanghai Science and Technology Finance cluster, part of the broader Shanghai 2035 Masterplan.

This renewal of centralities and transit systems is expected to redefine the urban experience for both residents and visitors. The two main pedestrian routes, Peach Tree Canal and Commercial Avenue, form a circular loop through the district, lined with peach blossom trees and adjacent public amenities. Together with the station renovation, they aim to create an integrated transportation hub that connects multiple modes of transit and links new mixed-use centers.

In the project, the Shanghai West Railway Station area is revitalized with a public park and a plaza with built-in seating, connected to the elevated walkway. The master plan also includes the restoration of existing storefronts and the creation of new pocket spaces along Zhenru Temple's cultural axis, along with new cultural buildings and retail on either side. The design for the new district center introduces a mix of cultural venues, sports facilities, offices, housing, and retail across an adjacent 234,000-square-metre site. A landmark mixed-use tower serves as the centerpiece of this new 24-hour district.

Marilu Sicoli from Foster + Partners highlights that the project works with the site's existing assets, "enhancing the canal network, extending green areas, and improving connections to important cultural landmarks." The project includes the removal of barriers along the canal's edge to improve views of the water and enhance the pedestrian experience. In addition, it reflects the firm's understanding of environmental strategies, which include urban greening, rooftop rainwater collection systems, and integrated photovoltaic panels.

