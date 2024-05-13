Shaping China's Future: Foster + Partners Designs Mixed-Use Development within Shanghai's 2035 Masterplan

Foster + Partners has unveiled plans for the Changfeng mixed-use development in Shanghai, China. Designed as a component of the Shanghai Science and Technology Finance cluster in Putuo District, the project is part of the broader Shanghai 2035 Masterplan. The mixed-use scheme integrates with existing public green spaces to promote well-being and revitalizes an industrial area into a vibrant mixed-use neighborhood.

Following the “LWP” model, Foster + Partners’ design seeks to create healthy living, working, and recreation environments. In fact, the development features a diverse array of amenities, including retail spaces, offices, affordable housing, an arts center, and other public facilities and recreational zones.

The project transforms an industrial area into a vibrant mixed-use neighbourhood in the heart of Shanghai. The human-scale development is designed to improve connectivity across the site, bringing people together and improving wellbeing through art, greenery and outstanding new public spaces. — Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners.

The project is defined by a central green axis, traversing the development from both to south. Linking its primary access points, the development is complemented by secondary streets intersecting with this axis, ensuring a highly accessible layout. Streets are designed with pedestrian comfort as a priority, while buildings are set back to facilitate natural ventilation. The design seeks to create inviting and healthy spaces for residents.

At the heart of the development lies Jia Art, a diverse arts center spanning 5,000 square meters. Inspired by the native spring blessing flower, the structure features petal-like elements that surround a spacious central plaza. Jia Art acts as a communal hub, offering public spaces for gatherings and social and intellectual exchange. Its interior mirrors the organic form of the exterior, with a glass roof allowing ample natural light into the central atrium. The art center’s upper facades use tubular glass and stainless steel panels that can be illuminated, activating the development after dark.

Situated north of the central axis along Jinshajiang Road, the office towers act as a striking landmark. Offering views of the city and Changfeng Park, they feature shared spaces that seek to foster collaboration among tenants. Flexible floor plans and multi-level terraces cater to diverse needs, while double-height sky atriums and rooftop gardens promote greenery and natural ventilation. The metal facades of the office buildings boast horizontal canopies and vertical fins designed for energy efficiency.

