Foster + Partners Unveils Net-Zero, Mixed-Use Development in London, UK

Foster + Partners’ development in Bankside, London, has just been granted planning approval. Designed in collaboration with Lipton Rogers and real estate developer Hines, the Southwark Council has just agreed to proceed with the development. Titled “18 Blackfriars Road”, the project aims to revitalize a neglected two-acre brownfield site that has sat vacant for two decades.

Prioritizing sustainability, 18 Blackfriars Road is set to stand as an example of net-zero carbon operation, relying entirely on electric power and ground source heat pumps to fulfill 95% of its heating needs. The scheme is designed to provide affordable housing, free workspace for local entrepreneurs, and a cultural center for the community. On track to become the first high-rise project in the UK to achieve the WELL community Gold Standard, the project aims to achieve enhanced health and well-being.

Situated strategically near key transport hubs and cultural landmarks, the development compromises three buildings: residential units, office space, and amenities such as outdoor terraces and communal areas. Additionally, the design makes provisions for affordable workspaces, assembly rooms, educational facilities, and children’s play areas, fostering an inclusive environment.

Working closely with Hines and Lipton Rogers, we have designed a healthy, mixed-use development that plugs into - and seeks to significantly enhance - the existing urban fabric. —Nigel Dancey, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners.

With a focus on biodiversity, the project aims to increase greenery by planting around 100 new trees, further enhancing the area’s ecological footprint. Creating a good standard for the surrounding community, the development aims to become a benchmark for a premium workspace in London while also contributing to the city’s status as a global hub for culture, education, and commerce.

