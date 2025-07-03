Architecture and Light Between Documentation and Emotion: In Conversation with the Photographer Thomas Mayer

Save this picture! Hochhaus zur Palme Bleicherweg 33, Zurich / Switzerland, 1964. Architecture: Haefeli Moser Steiger. Image © Thomas Mayer

For over five decades, Swiss photographer Thomas Mayer has developed a serene, emotional, and documentary language for architecture. His lens captures the random and memorable moments of our built environment - reflections in the rain, long blue hours in Nordic summers, and the quiet darkness of sacred spaces. Recognized by ArchDaily as one of the top architectural photographers, Mayer carries an abundant fascination for light and space.

