Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. The Garden City Movement in Asia: Evolution and Modern Legacies

The Garden City Movement in Asia: Evolution and Modern Legacies

Save

Ebenezer Howard's verdant visions for cities have spread eastwards, far beyond his British roots. In the 1900s, city planning welcomed the Garden City Movement as a champion of good design - a response to Western industrial urbanization. Soon, Asian cities conceived their archetypes, juggling local constraints in climate and density. Designs and development, from colonial-era experiments to contemporary mega-projects, have embraced and reinvented Howard's vision well into the 21st century.

The Garden City Movement in Asia: Evolution and Modern Legacies - Image 2 of 8The Garden City Movement in Asia: Evolution and Modern Legacies - Image 3 of 8The Garden City Movement in Asia: Evolution and Modern Legacies - Image 4 of 8The Garden City Movement in Asia: Evolution and Modern Legacies - Image 5 of 8The Garden City Movement in Asia: Evolution and Modern Legacies - More Images+ 3

In "To-Morrow: A Peaceful Path to Real Reform", Howard proposed self-contained communities of 30,000 residents surrounded by agricultural green belts to integrate the benefits of city and country living. His vision articulated controlled growth, social reform, and environmental harmony. These principles would go on to resonate deeply with Asian planners facing rapid urbanization.

Content Loader
About this author
Ankitha Gattupalli
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ankitha Gattupalli. "The Garden City Movement in Asia: Evolution and Modern Legacies" 30 Jun 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031637/the-garden-city-movement-in-asia-evolution-and-modern-legacies> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags