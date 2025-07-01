Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Software
  3. Architecture in the Age of Platforms: What Role Does Software Play in Practice Today?

Architecture in the Age of Platforms: What Role Does Software Play in Practice Today?

Save

How many software tools and platforms are involved today in developing a contemporary project? From designing a single-family house to a public library, relying on just one or two programs is no longer common. Instead, multiple tools combine, overlap, and interact throughout various stages, including analysis, design, rendering, coordination, and construction. This widespread use of software in the virtual world reflects not only the technical complexity of today's practice but also a more subtle yet equally significant shift: software has become less a specific tool and more an environment that accompanies and even challenges the process.

Architecture in the Age of Platforms: What Role Does Software Play in Practice Today? - Image 2 of 12Architecture in the Age of Platforms: What Role Does Software Play in Practice Today? - Image 3 of 12Architecture in the Age of Platforms: What Role Does Software Play in Practice Today? - Image 4 of 12Architecture in the Age of Platforms: What Role Does Software Play in Practice Today? - Image 5 of 12Architecture in the Age of Platforms: What Role Does Software Play in Practice Today? - More Images+ 7

While some choose to maintain a certain distance, others integrate these technologies intensively into their workflow, even merging computational design with craftsmanship or applying augmented reality to build structures without the need for physical guides. The truth is that software does not assume a leading role on its own but through the value each person decides to assign to it. Although not strictly indispensable, its presence invites broader reflection: What place does it occupy in the architecture we create today? How does it relate to our decisions, our time, and our ways of designing?

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Enrique Tovar
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Enrique Tovar. "Architecture in the Age of Platforms: What Role Does Software Play in Practice Today?" 01 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031629/architecture-in-the-age-of-platforms-what-role-does-software-play-in-practice-today> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags