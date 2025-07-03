The first edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale took place in 1980, immediately revealing its role as a platform for images and ideas that would become essential references in contemporary architectural theory and practice. This disruptive character was embodied from the very beginning by the strangely familiar floating structure designed by Aldo Rossi, titled Teatro del Mondo. At once temporary and archetypal, the project introduced central themes that would shape Italian architectural discourse in the years that followed. To this day, it continues to inspire reflections on timelessness, imagination, and the memory embedded in cities.
Between Fantasy and Reality: Aldo Rossi's Floating Teatro del Mundo for the First Venice Architecture Biennale
Image gallerySee allShow less
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Between Fantasy and Reality: Aldo Rossi's Floating Teatro del Mundo for the First Venice Architecture Biennale" [Entre a fantasia e a realidade: o flutuante Teatro del Mundo de Aldo Rossi para a Primeira Bienal de Arquitetura de Veneza] 03 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1031620/between-fantasy-and-reality-aldo-rossis-floating-teatro-del-mundo-for-the-first-venice-architecture-biennale> ISSN 0719-8884
About this author