World
  From Fragility to Resilience: Organizing the Inaugural Pan-African Architecture Biennale

From Fragility to Resilience: Organizing the Inaugural Pan-African Architecture Biennale

A Pan-African Biennale of Architecture is planned for 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya. According to the organizer, it "represents an unprecedented opportunity to reclaim Africa's architectural narrative, reasserting the continent's role as a global leader in urban resilience, sustainability, and cultural expression."

Omar Degan, the organizer in partnership with the Architectural Association of Kenya, is a practicing architect, professor, and teacher. He leads an architecture office known as DO Architecture Group, which was established between Italy and Somalia—two places deeply connected to his identity. His work focuses on what he describes as "fragile contexts" around the world, including areas affected by natural disasters, refugee camps, slum upgrades, and underserved neighborhoods.

