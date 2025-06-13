Grounded Interiors: Exploring Earth-Based Flooring Through 10 Contemporary Interiors

Save this picture! Haikou GAOXINGLI Insun Cinema / One Plus Partnership. Image © Carmo Oliveira, Gonçalo Grácio

Earth-based flooring materials comprise natural elements such as clay, sand, silt, lime, and organic fibres. They offer both structural performance and sensory engagement when used in both outdoor and interior spaces. Due to their thermal properties, durability, and sustainable qualities, these materials have evolved from vernacular construction techniques into high-value architectural elements that are always being reinvented and optimized. There are several types of earthen floorings, each offering unique benefits, and they are increasingly used in interior settings.

Rammed earth floors are made by compacting layers of soil with varying proportions of clay and sand, providing high thermal mass, durability, and a solid structural foundation.

Adobe flooring, a mixture of clay-rich soil, straw, and water, creates a breathable surface that regulates indoor humidity while offering a warm, organic aesthetic.

Terracotta tiles, made from high-iron-content clay and kiln-fired at various temperatures, exhibit a dense yet porous structure that absorbs moisture and helps with thermal regulation.

Stabilized earth floors, enhanced with lime or pozzolanic additives, increase compressive strength and resistance to erosion, making them suitable for high-traffic interiors.

Historically, raw earth such as clay, sand, silt, and organic fibres was used in vernacular architecture due to its local availability, low cost, and thermal performance. Techniques such as adobe, rammed earth, and cob were widely applied in traditional dwellings, often associated with rustic and rural contexts, mostly on vertical surfaces and walls. However, as sustainability and biophilic design are regaining prominence, architects have been revisiting these materials, refining them for contemporary applications and in different setups, particularly on the ground.

The resurgence of earth-based flooring is part of a broader architectural movement that reexamines traditional materials through a contemporary lens. Merging vernacular practices with modern performance standards, these approaches reflect an evolving dialogue between past and future, craft and technology. Innovations in stabilization, such as the use of lime, pozzolanic additives, or resin-based binders, have improved structural integrity, durability, and water resistance, making them viable for luxury interiors and urban settings.

With its unique textural qualities, warm hues, and ability to regulate indoor climate through hygroscopic properties, earth-based flooring reduces embodied carbon and reinforces eco-conscious design principles. What was once a necessity-driven choice is transformed into a deliberate architectural statement. Besides its usual external use, this material has been increasingly noted in contemporary interior-focused spaces and through different programs, as seen in the projects below.

Residential Interiors

Earth-based floors contribute to a heightened sensory experience, especially when walking barefoot, enhancing the connection between the occupant and natural elements. These materials regulate indoor humidity, maintain comfortable temperatures, and provide a grounding presence in living spaces. The cooling touch of clay or the earthy aroma of adobe fosters relaxation, reinforcing a sense of harmony and balance.

Commercial Interiors

In retail or hospitality spaces, where neutral, sterile surfaces often dominate, earth-based floors introduce an organic warmth that enhances customer engagement. Materials such as terracotta, clay, and adobe add depth and character, making commercial spaces more inviting and memorable. Their inherent thermal properties also contribute to energy efficiency by naturally moderating indoor temperatures.

Office Interiors

In office environments, breathable materials like clay and rammed earth improve air quality by regulating humidity and temperature. Their tactile qualities counteract the artificial nature of standard office materials, creating a workspace that fosters focus and well-being. By incorporating these natural elements, the flooring enhances comfort while aligning with contemporary sustainable design strategies.

