  3. 9 Projects that Demonstrate the Versatility of Brick Floor

9 Projects that Demonstrate the Versatility of Brick Floor

9 Projects that Demonstrate the Versatility of Brick Floor
Often recognized as one of the most widespread constructive materials in the world, brick is, with no doubts, very versatile, low-cost and easily applied. Although it usually used in vertical surfaces, it also presents excellent properties when applied to horizontal ones, like floors.

Due to its range of patterns, textures, and tones, brick creates great graphic compositions, making the spaces aesthetically warmer and more welcoming. When it comes to interiors, it's best to use handmade brick, technically known for staying longer in the oven and being more resistant and less absorbing. It is worth keeping in mind that the adobe brick is vulnerable to humidity and climate changes, therefore, the application of a waterproof layer every two years, with a special solvent-based acrylic resin, is crucial.

Read on for 9 projects using this versatile material.

Capilla San Bernardo / Nicolás Campodonico

© Nicolás Campodónico Courtesy
Fresh and Green House Extension / Sanya Polescuk Architects

© Emanuelis Stasaitis
Brick House / AZL architects

© Iwan Baan
S E L House / CampoTaller

© Moritz Bernoully
The Brick House / Srijit Srinivas - ARCHITECTS

© Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios
5 Magistrate Towers / Jeremy Steere Architect

© Kim Steinberg
Mels Brushes Store / Estúdio Mineral + Plante Comigo

© Henrique Queiroga
Rwanda Cricket Stadium / Light Earth Designs

© Light Earth Designs
The Weight of the Void / Miguel Ortego

© Miguel Ortego Courtesy
Cite: Pereira, Matheus. "9 Projects that Demonstrate the Versatility of Brick Floor" [Bloco por bloco: 9 projetos que mostram a versatilidade do piso de tijolos] 21 Feb 2020.

