AI and Architecture Software at AIA25: From Code to Concrete in the Digital Future

Save this picture! Courtesy of AIA Conference on Architecture & Design

The future of architecture isn't just being drawn—it's being coded. Since mathematician John W. Tukey coined the term "software" in 1958 in The American Mathematical Monthly, its influence has steadily expanded, from revolutionizing science and engineering to quietly transforming architecture. What was first embraced as an innovation for structural calculations and drafting has since revealed a much broader potential, becoming a creative driver in architectural narrative and practice.

While that transformation has already taken root—software now embedded in the way we design and think—it continues to evolve. At the recent AIA Conference on Architecture & Design in Boston, current innovations made it clear that we're entering a new chapter: one where software and artificial intelligence aren't just enhancing workflows but actively shaping sustainability, regulation, and decision-making. Architects and software developers now treat code with the same logic as a material—shaped not by modeling or carving, but through parameters, cycles, constant evolution, and feedback. At the same time, architects are working with AI as a co-pilot in the design process, collaborating with it to support decision-making and enhance the design.

While software didn't immediately redefine architectural design logic, it acted as a catalyst in the past, introducing new operations that expanded how architecture was conceived. Today, with the rise of advanced technologies and innovations such as AI, digital twins, and augmented reality, architecture is increasingly viewed as an open, adaptive system—capable of adapting and engaging with technology and future advances.

3D Scanning and Digital Twins in Contemporary Architectural Practice

The Danish pavilion at the last Venice Biennale had already highlighted a key idea—technology's role in helping us understand what is yet to be built or slated for intervention. That same focus resurfaced at AIA25. Polycam, for instance, allows users to capture both exterior and interior spaces directly with a smartphone or tablet, generating layered 3D models and two-dimensional plan views that serve as digital references of the built environment.

Another approach to the potential of 3D models came from TwinMaster, which presented a platform based on digital twins, optimized by an artificial intelligence co-pilot. This system enables users to navigate a knowledge graph-based digital Twin model to render scenes for decision-making, generate design options from prompts and user-defined objectives, and identify data-driven design trade-offs, among other capabilities.

Using AI to Find Answers in Code Compliance and Building Data

Rather than replacing creative thinking, AI is increasingly being used to automate tasks that are repetitive, labor-intensive, or require navigating dense technical information, such as building codes and construction documents. UpCodes addresses this challenge with an AI-powered compliance platform that integrates codes, assemblies, and products, shifting compliance from static printed volumes to a digitally supported, AI-enhanced environment.

Approaching the issue from a different angle, Permio focuses on one of the most common project bottlenecks: construction permits. Its platform offers clear guidance on requirements, codes, policies, and review comments, addressing a persistent challenge. According to the company, 80% of commercial projects face delays due to issues in this process. The aim isn't to replace technical work, but to ease access to information, helping reduce uncertainty and shorten waiting times at critical stages.

ARKI, in contrast, centers on the data embedded within architectural drawings. Using a semantic search system, users can search, retrieve, and reuse files from past projects directly within the drawing environment. More than an archive, it supports a design approach based on accumulated experience and design assets, making technical knowledge a functional part of the creative process.

Software Advancing Sustainable Design in Architecture

Although sustainability is now well established in architectural practice, the fair made it clear that software is starting to influence much more than just the later stages of design or construction. There's a growing focus on the early phases of development — when information is still limited but the opportunity to reduce emissions is greatest. Tools like the one proposed by C.Scale support data-driven building decarbonization, leading to more effective climate action.

In another area, Acelab presents a platform that, from decision-making on materials, opens up the possibility for studios to research, select, and document material decisions through AI-powered search capabilities and centralized knowledge management. This approach suggests a transformation in the way technical information is managed, with implications that extend beyond aesthetics and have repercussions on the design process itself and its connection to sustainability.

These examples illustrate how, at AIA25, it became clear that software is already an integral part of decision-making, providing a more accurate understanding of the built environment and fostering a more connected and deliberate dialogue between technology, technical decisions, and, of course, creative dimensions.

As Antoine Picon has pointed out, the use of digital tools not only influences formal outcomes but also transforms fundamental thinking: we shift from representation to simulation, from image to code, and with that, from viewing the project as a final result to seeing it as an evolving process.

Architecture thus embraces a new logic where design coexists with experimentation, generating branches and reconfigurations in how we conceive, develop, and document both projects and existing structures. Today, with advances in digital twins, artificial intelligence, robotics, scanning, augmented reality, and other technologies, this dynamic is accelerating and raising a new question: How can architecture harness these tools to create more adaptable, sustainable, and inclusive environments?