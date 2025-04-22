Earth Day 2025: Our Agency in Rethinking Sustainability Across Cities, Scales, and Sectors

Save this picture! Santuario de la Naturaleza Humedal Río Maipo.. Image Courtesy of Fundación Cosmos

On Earth Day 2025, observed annually on April 22, we are once again reminded of the urgent environmental and sustainability challenges that face our planet—challenges that continue to evolve alongside global economic, political, and cultural shifts. The building and construction industry remains one of the most critical sectors in the effort to manage and reduce global carbon emissions. This year, these issues are being addressed through increasingly diverse lenses, calling for more holistic and integrated approaches. It's vital that we view sustainability not as a one-size-fits-all solution, but as a multi-scalar effort—one that spans from large-scale urban development and strategic planning, to the advancement of sustainable materials, and even to temporary, thought-provoking interventions like exhibitions and installations. In doing so, we reaffirm our commitment to reducing our collective carbon footprint, while shaping a built environment that promotes human well-being and planetary health.

Contextual Sustainability: Rethinking Urban Strategies for Lasting Impact

Architecture is inherently tied to its environment, demanding specificity rather than one-size-fits-all solutions. Yet in rapidly developing cities, the pressure for economic growth often leads to standardized, efficiency-driven approaches that sideline thoughtful, context-sensitive architecture. This tension raises a critical question: does the lack of specificity in economic development necessitate the same in architectural response? While the answer is no, the bias toward speed and cost-efficiency often prevails. Meanwhile, in already developed cities, the challenge shifts toward balancing the preservation of historical and cultural heritage with the need to retrofit aging buildings for sustainability and safety. Here, the emphasis is not on building too quickly, but on adapting existing structures that may underperform by today's environmental standards—an effort that demands both innovation and respect for the past. Together, these contrasting urban conditions call for a more nuanced architectural approach that resists homogenization in favor of specificity, resilience, and long-term value.

Designing for Well-Being: Where Nature, Health, and Sustainability Meet

Sustainability and wellness have often been treated as separate priorities in design, yet there is growing recognition that integrated solutions can simultaneously support ecological health and human well-being. This article explores how strategies like green infrastructure—used to mitigate urban heat—can also promote mental restoration, encourage outdoor activity, and reduce carbon emissions. In the post-pandemic era, the importance of connecting with nature has gained renewed urgency, particularly in relation to public health. This is especially evident in healthcare environments, where biophilic design has become central to supporting healing and recovery. At the same time, regional and site-specific approaches to integrating nature into the built environment reveal nuanced differences across geographies—offering valuable insight into how climate, culture, and context shape the relationship between sustainability and wellness in architecture.

From Waste to Wonder: Rethinking Materials for a Circular Built Environment

Sustainability in design often begins with materials—both by embracing technological innovation and by reexamining traditional practices. Terrazzo, for example, has regained popularity not only for its visual versatility and durability but also for its sustainable potential: originally developed in 15th-century Italy as a way to reuse stone offcuts, it now often incorporates recycled glass, industrial waste, and other aggregates, reducing the demand for virgin materials. At the same time, materials like polyurethane foam—commonly used for insulation—present environmental challenges due to their non-biodegradable nature. Emerging solutions include mechanical recycling processes and the development of natural polymer binders derived from plant cell walls, pointing to more circular futures for synthetic materials. Meanwhile, concrete—perhaps the most pervasive material in cities—is being creatively reclaimed in efforts to transform expired infrastructure into green public spaces, inviting a renewed balance between built form and natural systems. Together, these examples illustrate how material choice can serve as both a technological and cultural strategy for sustainable interior and architectural design.

Global Stages, Local Futures: Sustainability at the Forefront of 2025's Design Exhibitions

The year 2025 marks a dynamic moment for global design and architecture, as several major non-annual events—including the Venice Biennale of Architecture (held biennially), the World Expo (every five years), and the Setouchi Triennale (every three years)—are all set to take place. Unsurprisingly, sustainability stands at the forefront of many of these platforms. At the Venice Biennale, the Bulgarian Pavilion tackles the future of sustainability through a provocative lens, exploring how natural processes might increasingly be shaped—and distorted—by artificial intelligence. The exhibition embraces contradiction, revealing the paradoxes and fragile relationship between technological advancement and environmental responsibility. In contrast, the Dutch architecture firm MVRDV presents Carbon Confessions, a candid and data-rich installation that sheds light on the real-world carbon impact of design and construction practices. Rather than speculating on utopian futures, it offers a brutally honest look at the industry's current footprint and the complexities of reducing emissions. Meanwhile, at Expo 2025 in Osaka, the Portugal Pavilion turns to the ocean—one of Earth's most vital and vulnerable resources—as the centerpiece of a multi-sensory journey. Through immersive storytelling, it not only confronts the urgent environmental challenges facing our oceans today but also imagines a future in which humanity and marine ecosystems coexist in balance. Across these varied approaches, the exhibitions underscore the need for nuanced, multi-scalar conversations on sustainability—rooted in both technological innovation and ecological reverence.