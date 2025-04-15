Carlo Ratti Designs Olympic and Paralympic Torches for Milano Cortina 2026

Save this picture! Carlo Ratti, the designer of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 torch. Image Courtesy of Milano Cortina 2026

The official torches, named Essential, for the Milano Cortina 2026: Winter Olympics and Paralympics, were unveiled in parallel events at the Triennale di Milano and Expo 2025 in Osaka. Designed by Carlo Ratti Associati in collaboration with Eni and its subsidiary Versalis, Essential takes a minimalist approach that foregrounds the flame as the central element. The project blends Italian design with engineering precision, resulting in a torch that serves as both a symbolic and technical object. Its open structure, uncommon in torch design, allows viewers to see how the flame is produced, revealing the typically hidden mechanisms at work.

The two versions of the torch share the same form but differ in color, each designed to express the connection between humanity, nature, sport, and the future. The Olympic torch features Shades of Sky, a blue-green gradient inspired by Italy's shifting skies and landscapes, symbolizing movement, hope, and transformation. The Paralympic torch, in contrast, radiates Mountains of Light, a bronze hue that reflects the strength, resilience, and transformative spirit of Paralympic athletes. Both are coated with a reflective, iridescent finish using Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) technology, creating a dynamic visual effect that responds to changing light conditions.

Lightweight at approximately 1,060 grams (excluding fuel), the torches are made entirely in Italy using recycled aluminium and brass alloy. Their modular design enables reuse and refueling up to ten times, significantly reducing the total number needed for the Olympic and Paralympic relays. Fuel is provided by bio-LPG produced at the Enilive biorefinery in Gela, Sicily, sourced from renewable raw materials such as used cooking oil and agricultural waste.

The torches will be exhibited at the Italian Pavilion during Expo 2025 in Osaka and at the Triennale di Milano from May 2025 until the end of the Games. After Milano Cortina 2026, the Olympic torch will become part of the permanent collection at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, contributing to the Games' design legacy. As both a functional object and a cultural artifact, Essential embodies a contemporary interpretation of the Olympic torch, one that prioritizes transparency, sustainability, and Italian design excellence.

Among his recent projects, Carlo Ratti designed the France Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka in collaboration with Coldefy. Titled Theatre of Life, the pavilion examines the integration of natural and artificial habitats, highlighting the interdependence between human and non-human systems. In parallel, Ratti is curating the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, which will take place from May 24 to November 23. Under the theme "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective," the exhibition will bring together over 750 participants, forming interdisciplinary and multigenerational teams, and is anticipated to be the largest in the Biennale's history.