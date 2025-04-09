Salone del Mobile 2025 Kicks Off in Milan with International Focus and Emerging Talent

This week, Milan once again becomes the global center of the design industry as the 63rd edition of Salone del Mobile.Milano unfolds at Fiera Milano, Rho. Running from April 8 to 13, the event welcomes over 2,100 exhibitors from 37 countries across 169,000 square meters of sold-out exhibition space. With a focus on sustainability, global outreach, and cultural programming, Salone del Mobile.Milano 2025 continues to evolve as both a marketplace and a space for critical reflection on the future of design. Featuring a notable number of first-time participants, 168 new brands, and a return of 91 previous exhibitors, the Salone continues to act as a key platform for international dialogue, innovation, and industry exchange. The ArchDaily team is on site to follow this year's highlights and share updates throughout the week.

Euroluce, the biennial exhibition dedicated to lighting, returns with 306 exhibitors, 45% of whom come from abroad. The 2025 edition also features the debut of the Euroluce International Lighting Forum, offering two days of cross-disciplinary talks and workshops on the future of lighting design. The event is part of a wider push toward integrating sustainability and technology across all sectors represented at the fair.

SaloneSatellite, dedicated to emerging designers under 35, brings together 700 creatives from 36 countries alongside 20 international design schools. The theme for this year, New Craftsmanship: A New World, explores the evolving relationship between handmade design and industrial innovation. Meanwhile, across the fair's main exhibitions including the Salone Internazionale del Mobile, the International Furnishing Accessories Exhibition, Workplace3.0, and S.Project, visitors can experience a broad showcase of design solutions reflecting current trends in modularity, material research, and sustainability.

The Salone also extends its influence across the city. Installations by internationally recognized creatives are on display in cultural institutions and public spaces. Es Devlin's Library of Light, located at the Pinacoteca di Brera, highlights the symbolic role of knowledge, while Robert Wilson's Mother, presented at the Museo della Pietà Rondanini, engages with themes of memory and time. At the fairgrounds, Paolo Sorrentino and Pierre-Yves Rochon have each created large-scale installations that add a conceptual dimension to the physical displays.

Light is what gives shape to space. Without light, space does not exist. Albert Einstein said that light is the measure of all things. For me it is always the starting point. If I have to set up an exhibition, I start with light. --Robert Wilson

The Drafting Futures forum returns with a program of conversations and panels, featuring speakers from across the global design and architecture community. Daily discussions address the intersection of design with fields such as technology, urban planning, hospitality, and education, contributing to the Salone's broader cultural agenda.

Attendance figures for 2025 reflect strong international engagement. Visitors are expected from more than 150 countries, and the Salone remains a central meeting point for professionals across the design value chain, including buyers, decision-makers, and investors. The Italian Trade Agency is facilitating the arrival of 350 foreign professionals, including journalists and key buyers, as part of its ongoing support for the internationalization of the sector.

Beyond the fair, more than 100 showrooms participating in the citywide Fuorisalone are open to the public, while several cultural partnerships, ranging from the Fondazione Teatro alla Scala to local universities, help extend the event's reach. A student-led Welcome Project returns to guide visitors, and upgraded digital tools, including an interactive platform and app, support navigation and engagement across all events.

