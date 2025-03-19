CHYBIK+KRISTOF Reveals Timber Design for Czech National Forestry Headquarters

In 2016, an international public architecture competition was announced to design a new administrative center for the Czech Forestry Commission. The new building would replace the existing headquarters on the outskirts of Hradec Králové, a medieval city surrounded by municipal forests on its eastern limit. CHYBIK+KRISTOF's 'Forestry in the Forest' project was selected as the winning proposal in 2017 after a two-round anonymous competition. Now, seven years after the competition, the firm has revealed images and plans for what is set to become the largest wooden structure in the Czech Republic. The design is characterized by establishing a permanent relationship with the surrounding landscape and by seeking to exemplify the benefits of timber construction for the local industry.

The newly released images remain faithful to the 2017 proposal. The headquarters will be housed in a timber structure comprising five elongated sections, each dedicated to a different department and interconnected by a central main hall. Positioned within the site plan, each section extends toward the forest, reinforcing the connection to its surroundings. Internally, office spaces are organized around shared areas designed for collaboration, workshops, and focused individual work, what the architects describe as a "learning landscape." Separating the modules are landscaped green courtyards, which provide additional space for building users and enhance the integration between the office and the surrounding forest.

According to Ondrej Chybik, beyond the evident connection to the site and program, wood was chosen as the primary structural material for its versatility, high performance, and sustainability, a material he claims to be deeply rooted in Czech heritage. One of the project's key objectives is to "pave the way" for large-scale wooden buildings in the Czech Republic, promoting local expertise in timber construction while highlighting its environmental benefits, such as reducing construction emissions and supporting the local economy. The new headquarters aims to serve as a model for a broader shift toward timber construction, leveraging the country's role as a major producer and exporter of wood to capitalize on its own resources. In the architects' vision, the project reflects the Lesy sobě ("Forests to Yourself") ethos, which emphasizes maximizing the value of local timber through domestic processing.

In this context, 'Forestry in the Forest' is also intended to drive legislative change in the Czech Republic. According to CHYBIK+KRISTOF, existing regulations often hinder the approval of large-scale timber buildings. Once completed, the new Czech National Forestry Headquarters is expected to demonstrate the feasibility and advantages of such structures. The design is intended to incorporate passive strategies to reduce energy consumption and showcase the potential of wood construction through various techniques. The walls will be built using the two-by-four system, while ceilings, horizontal slabs, built-in sub-centers, and railings will be made of CLT panels. Large-span structures are contemplated to utilize glued wooden trusses. Additionally, the building's green roofs are designed to retain water, which would be collected on-site or used for irrigating the garden atriums.

CHYBIK+KRISTOF is a young Czech design practice founded in 2010. Their work spans a wide range of projects, from urban development and master plans to public and private buildings. Their efforts to highlight the benefits of wood in this project align with those of architects worldwide who are exploring strategies to decarbonize architecture. In Thailand, Chiangmai Life Architects focus on elevating natural materials, exemplified by the Panyaden Hall bamboo structural system. In Latin America, Chilean architects are repurposing wooden shingles in southern houses and experimenting with natural materials and local construction techniques to create outdoor installations in dialogue with nature. More industrial approaches include research into the role of engineered wood in decarbonization and the use of structural mass timber in seismic zones.