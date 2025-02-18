Keys to Bamboo Engineering in Structural Design: The Case of Panyaden Hall

Save this picture! Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School / Chiangmai Life Construction. Image © Alberto Cosi

In the heart of Chiang Mai, a city rich in history and the cultural heritage of northern Thailand, the Panyaden Hall, completed in 2017, carries a story of technical innovation and reverence for tradition, brought to life through bamboo. Combining centuries-old Thai craftsmanship with modern design solutions, the project reflects the ethos of Chiangmai Life Architects, a firm devoted to elevating natural materials to their highest potential. In this article, we will explore some of the contemporary structural solutions applied to this iconic project, further revealing bamboo's true potential and inviting a fresh perspective on sustainable architecture and bamboo engineering.

The Structural System

The structural system of Panyaden Hall is based on a vaulted configuration, where 15-meter-wide arched trusses form the main components of the system, distributed at 3-meter-wide intervals. These trusses support a roof that also functions as a roof diaphragm, playing a crucial role in the lateral stiffness of the system. The integration of this diaphragm into the structural system adds significant stability to the overall structure, efficiently distributing the displacements caused by wind and seismic activity.

The Roof: Stability Through Design

Beyond its conventional role as a protective covering, the roof in bamboo architecture often serves a vital structural function. In the case of the Panyaden Hall, the roof's design ensures that it actively contributes to the building's overall stability, a strategy widely employed in bamboo construction worldwide. Known as the "roof diaphragm effect" in structural engineering, this approach provides critical lateral stabilization, helping bamboo structures resist wind and seismic forces.

To achieve this, a layered approach is used. First, a split bamboo gridshell is laid out on top of the structural framework. This initial layer acts as a base, providing the foundation for the diaphragm's stabilization properties. On top of this, sheets of flattened bamboo—known as esterilla in Latin America and pelupuh in Indonesia—are added to create a cohesive, rigid shell.

Additional layers of split bamboo gridshells and flattened bamboo can be incorporated based on structural requirements. In some cases, these layers are arranged with bamboo fibers perpendicularly, or in angles, to further enhance stiffness. To ensure durability and protection from the elements, a waterproof membrane—typically an asphalt liner or a similar material—is integrated beneath the final roofing layer.

Trussed Arches, Members, and Assemblies

At the preliminary design stage, catenary arches were considered to shape the trusses. However, height restrictions led to the adoption of semi-circular arches, optimizing load distribution while taking advantage of bamboo's natural compressive strength. This approach demonstrates the potential of bamboo when paired with thoughtful engineering, even within design constraints. The result is functional and efficient, while also being beautiful, showcasing what is possible with natural materials.

Built using a combination of bamboo bundles and larger diameter bamboo culms, the arched trusses of the Panyaden Hall demonstrate how a thoughtful choice of material arrangements were used to achieve both strength and flexibility, tailored to the specific demands of the project.

Bamboo bundles, formed by tying together smaller diameter bamboo culms, offered an efficient solution for creating curved elements with enough strength and stiffness to withstand design loads. Smaller bamboo was abundant in the area, making bundling an effective strategy for forming sturdy structural elements. However, for these bundles to work effectively, they must be tightly bound together and reinforced with transversal shear connectors to ensure that the individual bamboo pieces act as a single unit.

This approach is particularly advantageous, because it allows significant curving radius through cold-bending, as smaller bamboo pieces are far easier to manipulate than larger, more rigid culms. The choice of Thyrsostachys oliveri bamboo to compose the bundled elements was also key. Known for its high modulus of elasticity, this species is both flexible and mechanically strong, making it ideal for forming the graceful yet strong curves of the arched trusses.

By using technical-based criteria for selecting when and where to use bundles versus single bamboo culms, the design team optimized the structural performance while prioritizing the use of locally available materials. This choice reflects a core principle of sustainable design: utilizing what is readily available and adapting the design approach accordingly, rather than relying on imported or scarce materials or bamboo species uncommon in the area.

Additionally, prefabrication of trussed elements presents another critical challenge: hoisting. Bamboo trusses, while lightweight, must be designed to withstand the stresses of lifting and placement, in addition to their final design loads. Ensuring that point loads and hoisting forces are accounted for in the design phase is essential for successful assembly.

Connections: The Soul of Bamboo Structures

As many bamboo builders say, connections are the soul of bamboo structures. These junctions are the critical points where stresses concentrate, and if not designed with care, they can become failure points. However, what may seem like a vulnerability can also present an opportunity for innovation. Designing bamboo connections is an evolving discipline that merges traditional craftsmanship with modern engineering principles.

At Panyaden Hall, successful connections relied on a deep understanding of load magnitudes at each joint. This is where structural analysis software played a crucial role, enabling precise force modeling to determine the most effective connection strategies.

The primary approach involved a combination of bamboo and steel, a pairing that leverages the best properties of both materials. While bamboo excels in compression, steel, known for its ductility, performs exceptionally for handling tensile forces. By integrating these materials thoughtfully, the design team achieved ductile, reliable connections that enhance the overall performance of the structure.

The Structural Engineering: Precision, Purpose, and a Deeper Understanding

While living as a practitioner in a Vaishnava monastery in the mountains of Colombia, structural engineer Esteban Morales (Bamboo Engineers) was requested to conduct the structural analysis of a 50-meter-long lotus petal bamboo pavilion, known today as the Panyaden Hall.

For Morales, the invitation resonated as an opportunity to apply his technical expertise. Furthermore, it has come from Austrian doctor-architect Markus Roselieb (Chiangmai Life Architects), who understands bamboo structures much like part of a living body, akin to bones articulated by ligaments and joints. Unlike many designers who impose idealized forms disconnected from structural logic, Roselieb understood that good design must emerge from an intimate knowledge of material mechanics and construction methods.

The Key to Structural Optimization

The engineering process behind Panyaden Hall involved more than just ensuring the final structure could stand—it required careful consideration of every stage, from assembly to long-term performance. Typically, for this and other cases, some of the key steps involved are:

Defining the structural system and developing digital models.

Assigning material properties based on bamboo's mechanical behavior.

Optimizing cross-sections for strength and efficiency.

Simulating dead, live, wind, and seismic loads to reflect real-world conditions.

Running iterative analyses to refine the model.

Monitoring displacements at control points to ensure stability.

Extracting forces at elements, bases, and connections for the final design.

Wind, often underestimated in bamboo structures, proved to be the decisive force. In earthquake-prone areas, seismic loads are widely recognized, but for lightweight bamboo buildings, wind is frequently the true antagonist. To illustrate this, two structural models were developed. The first, showing an unbraced configuration prior to structural optimization, revealed significant displacements under lateral loads:

The second, incorporating strategically placed braces, dramatically improved performance by showing significantly smaller displacements:

From Inspiration to Legacy

The lessons from Panyaden Hall extend far beyond this single project or the examples described in this article. They highlight an essential shift in the way we think about bamboo: not as a secondary option, but as a material capable of performing equally or even better than conventional construction systems when treated with the same level of rigor.

For those eager to explore further and learn the principles, techniques, and real-world applications of bamboo engineering, this is your invitation. Our online course takes you through this very process, bridging the gap between traditional wisdom and modern structural analysis.

