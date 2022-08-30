CHYBIK + KRISTOF Design Movable Copper Façade for a Private Art Gallery

CHYBIK + KRISTOF have unveiled the design for a Public Art Gallery clad in movable copper plates. The conceptual project is located in a new public square, near a riverbank with access to the water. The cultural function marks the heart of the new development. The cylindrical volumes are inspired by past functions of the area: mining, smelting, and minting. Toward the public square, the cylinders are elevated with the purpose of connecting the interior of the building with the surrounding public space.

+ 7

Shimmering, movable copper elements create a dynamic effect on the façade of the gallery. The material is also expected to age, changing its color and properties in time. The interior courtyard defined by the cylindrical volumes is a space connected to the open public spaces on the ground floor, yet offering a different, more introverted character to the project. At the top, the rooftops are accessible allowing visitors to admire the surrounding landscapes.

The interior exhibit spaces are paired-back, yet their circular shape concentrates the attention of the visitors to the artworks, enhancing their presence. The skylights provide diffused, soft light to the exhibition rooms. The interior spaces are interconnected, allowing for a flexible distribution of functions. Besides art spaces, the looped room connections also integrate offices and other amenities.

Related Article SANAA-Designed Art Gallery of New South Wales to Open This December

CHYBIK + KRISTOF is a Czech architecture and urban design practice founded in 2010 by Ondrej Chybik and Michal Kristof. The studio, operating from offices in Prague, Brno, and Bratislava, works on a wide array of projects, ranging from urban developments to public and residential buildings. Recent projects include the Ostrava Tower, set to become the tallest tower in the Czech Republic, the redesign of the Mandel Square in Brno, and a Multipurpose Arena in Jihlava. In an exclusive interview for ArchDaily, Ondrej Chybik and Michal Kristof talk about the daring architecture and how it can be brought to life.