When the World Came to Montreal: The Urban Legacy of Canada’s Expo 67

Around the Canada Pavillion in 1967.

Canada's Expo 67 stands as one of the most successful world expos ever held, setting records and leaving an enduring impact on Montreal's urban landscape. As part of Canada's 100 years celebrations, the event provided an opportunity for the city to showcase its cultural and technological achievements on a global platform. With over 50 million visitors in just six months, it shattered attendance records, including an astonishing 569,500 visitors in a single day. An unprecedented feat for a world fair at the time. Now, 58 years later, and with the Osaka Expo 2025 set to showcase how to design the future society for our lives, it is worth revisiting the legacy of Expo 67 and exploring the urban transformations it brought to Montreal.

Despite its eventual success, Expo 67 faced considerable obstacles during its early planning stages. Political and logistical issues threatened to derail the project, and public support within Canada was initially low. However, the commitment of Montreal's mayor, Jean Drapeau, and a team of dedicated organizers ensured its realization. The funding was structured as a three way partnership, with the federal government contributing 50 percent, Québec providing 37.5 percent, and the city of Montreal covering the remaining 12.5 percent. In just four and a half years, a significantly shorter timeline than most world expos, the construction was completed, marking an impressive achievement for the country.

One of the features of Expo 67 was its innovative site, which was located on artificial islands in the St. Lawrence River. Instead of selecting an existing landmass, Mayor Drapeau supported the creation of Notre Dame Island and the expansion of Sainte-Hélène Island. This new land was connected to downtown Montreal by the recently inaugurated metro system. Despite its construction starting many years before the World Fair, the opening of Expo 67 helped to increase the Metro's popularity. By the end of 1966, when the metro had been open for only 2.5 months, riders had already made 32.1 million trips on the system, reaching 300 million by 1967.

The construction of the islands required a massive amount of material. According to Montreal Historian Bruno Paul Stenson, the urban legend that says the islands were built from excavated soil from the metro construction is actually not true. In fact they only contributed around 10% of the material. The majority of it was sourced by dredging the river and demolishing Green Island and Round Island, with thousands of trucks transporting the materials over Jacques Cartier Bridge every day.

The event also started extensive infrastructure developments throughout Montreal. Major roads such as the Bonaventure Autoroute, the Décarie Expressway, and the Louis-Hippolyte-Lafontaine Tunnel were upgraded or constructed to accommodate the anticipated influx of visitors. Additionally, significant architectural projects, including Place Bonaventure and the Château Champlain Hotel, emerged as part of the city's modernization efforts.

Visitors to Expo 67 had various modes of transportation available to navigate the expansive fairgrounds. The Expo Express provided rapid transit, while the Minirail offered a slower monorail experience. Pedicabs allowed for a more leisurely exploration, and boats glided through the site's canals, adding to the immersive experience. Official guides were also present to assist guests, and a 3D map provided an overview of the exhibition's layout.

One of the most iconic architectural contributions of the event was Habitat 67, a revolutionary housing project designed by Moshe Safdie. Originally conceived as his master's thesis, the modular structure aimed to address the challenges of urban housing by merging the benefits of individual homes with the density of apartment living. Situated on an area of the expo site known as Cité du Havre, Habitat 67 became a symbol of forward-thinking architecture and remains a prominent landmark in Montreal's skyline.

After the exposition concluded in October 1967, the site continued to operate as an exhibition known as "Man and His World", which remained active during the summer months until 1984. For example, one iconic structure built for the occasion was Frei Otto's German Pavilion, which he designed in collaboration with Rolf Gutbrod. However, since many of the buildings were not designed for long-term use, they eventually fell into disrepair and were dismantled. Despite this, several key structures survive and continue to play significant roles in the city's landscape.

Among the most recognizable remnants is Buckminster Fuller's geodesic dome, which originally served as the American Pavilion. Now repurposed as the Montreal Biosphere, it functions as an environmental museum. Habitat 67 remains a functioning residential complex and was designated a historic monument in 2009. Additionally, the former French and Quebec pavilions were transformed into the Casino de Montréal. The original site of Expo 67 has since been rebranded as Parc Jean-Drapeau, a public space that hosts major events, including music festivals and the annual Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.

The transportation and architectural advancements that emerged from the expo continue to shape Montreal's modern identity, reinforcing its place as a center of culture and innovation. Today, it remains a defining moment in the city's history. It not only celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation but also demonstrated its ability to host a world-class event. More than five decades later, its legacy endures in the structures, transportation networks, and cultural landmarks that continue to shape Montreal's identity. Today, it serves as a reminder of a time when the world came together to celebrate human achievement and progress. This year, the Osaka Expo 2025 creates yet another opportunity for global collaboration similar to Montreal, showcasing advancements that may shape the way we live, connect, and build our future world.