  3. AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany

AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany

The DAM Preis 2025, presented by the Deutsches Architekturmuseum (DAM), has been awarded to AFF Architekten for their project, Spore Haus, in Berlin. As one of Germany's most recognized architecture awards, the DAM Preis highlights significant contributions to contemporary architectural practice. This year's winner, Spore Haus, was selected for its "thoughtful design and careful integration" into the urban context, as well as its contribution to public life.

AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany - Image 2 of 8AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany - Image 3 of 8AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany - Image 4 of 8AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany - Image 5 of 8AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany - More Images+ 3

Spore Haus, designed by AFF Architekten, is a cultural and community center in Berlin's Neukölln district. Positioned along Hermannstrasse, the building introduces a public plaza, adding valuable outdoor space to the neighborhood. Inside, the project offers a series of interconnected spaces, including a foyer, café, exhibition areas, and a rooftop terrace, designed to support community engagement and cultural programming. A garden behind the building extends its use as a public gathering place.

AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany - Image 2 of 8
Spore Haus / AFF Architekten. Image Courtesy of DAM Preis 2025

It is rare in the world of architecture that so many good things come together: a philanthropic foundation, creative users, experimental architects – and Hermannstrasse. The building is the outcome of a wealth of ideas, and the urge for artistic experimentation on the part of everyone involved in a location that strongly benefits. --Max Hacke, Jury Member, DAM Preis 2025

The design incorporates a red façade, referencing the brick tones of nearby cemetery walls, while floor-to-ceiling glazing opens the building to its surroundings. Constructed with durable, untreated materials such as recycled bricks and exposed concrete, the building is designed to age naturally over time. Commissioned by the Schöpflin Foundation, the project offers a versatile "third space" for the community, providing seminar rooms, studios, and a library. The jury commended the project for its clear architectural concept, material integrity, and ability to contribute positively to the neighborhood's urban fabric.

AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany - Image 4 of 8
Spore Haus / AFF Architekten. Image Courtesy of DAM Preis 2025

For the selection process, Deutsches Architekturmuseum, in partnership with JUNG, curated a longlist of 104 projects through research and nominations from state architecture chambers. Eligible projects, completed between late 2022 and spring 2024, covered a wide range of building types without restrictions on size or budget. From this list, a jury chaired by Regula Lüscher selected 23 projects for the shortlist, including two projects by German architects built abroad.

AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany - Image 3 of 8
Spore Haus / AFF Architekten. Image Courtesy of DAM Preis 2025

Here you can see the power of architecture to create an enduring place. It wants to be a good neighbor, and it will be a good neighbor, and it will shape the neighborhood in a very enriching way. --Peter Cachola Schmal, Jury Member, DAM Preis 2025

In September 2024, the jury conducted site visits to evaluate five finalists. Alongside AFF Architekten's Spore Haus, the finalists included Bogevischs Buero's renovation of the Sophie-Scholl-Haus student residence in Munich, Habermann Architektur's Kulturweberei cultural center in Finsterwalde, and Peter Haimerl's Architektur's Clusterwohnen Wabenhaus cooperative housing project in Munich. Additionally, Julian Breinersdorfer Architekten received an honorary mention for their adaptive reuse project, Factory Lisbon, in Portugal.

AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany - Image 6 of 8
Spore Haus / AFF Architekten. Image Courtesy of DAM Preis 2025

Architecture awards play a crucial role in recognizing and promoting excellence within the field, highlighting innovative designs and significant contributions to the built environment. In other related news, the OBEL Award has announced its 2025 theme as "Ready Made," focusing on projects that prioritize reuse and repurposing in architectural practice. Additionally, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of SANAA have been honored with the 2025 RIBA Royal Gold Medal for their transformative architectural designs. Furthermore, Román Meyer Falcón has been recognized as the first recipient of the Phyllis Lambert Agent of Excellence Award, acknowledging his impactful tenure as Mexico's Secretary of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development.

Cite: Nour Fakharany. "AFF Architekten Receives DAM Preis 2025 for Cultural Center in Berlin, Germany" 18 Feb 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1027051/aff-architekten-receives-dam-preis-2025-for-cultural-center-in-berlin-germany> ISSN 0719-8884

