MCHAP Reveals Phyllis Lambert Agent of Excellence Award, Honoring Román Meyer Falcón’s Transformative Impact

The Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize (MCHAP) hosted its inaugural Conference on Critical Practice at S. R. Crown Hall, where two figures were celebrated for their transformative contributions to architecture. Phyllis Lambert, founder of the Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) and Illinois Institute of Technology alumna, was named an MCHAP Luminary. Meanwhile, Román Meyer Falcón was honored as the first-ever recipient of the Phyllis Lambert Agent of Excellence Award, recognizing individuals or organizations whose work has directly elevated contemporary architecture. In an interview with ArchDaily, Meyer Falcón shared insights into his impactful tenure as Mexico's Secretary of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development, discussing his approach to public architecture.

Román Meyer Falcón, an architect and urban planner, served as Mexico's Secretary of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU) from 2018 to 2024. During his tenure, he led the Programa de Mejoramiento Urbano (PMU), overseeing over 1,000 projects aimed at revitalizing underserved urban areas. These initiatives focused on providing essential infrastructure such as parks, schools, and clinics, tailored to the specific needs of each community. Meyer Falcón's approach emphasized community engagement and context-specific design, ensuring that developments resonated with local cultures and environments.

In an interview with ArchDaily's editor-in-chief Christele Harrouk, Meyer Falcón discussed the importance of architecture in addressing societal challenges. He highlighted the necessity of moving away from standardized designs, advocating for solutions that reflect the unique characteristics of each locale. His leadership in the PMU demonstrated how thoughtful architectural interventions could foster social cohesion and improve quality of life in marginalized communities.

Since its inception, MCHAP has emphasized the critical role of commissioning bodies and clients in shaping architectural excellence. The new Agent of Excellence Award strengthens this focus by highlighting the contributions of individuals and organizations that navigate complex sociopolitical landscapes to realize transformative architectural visions. Meyer Falcón's work, which has been recognized through several MCHAP-nominated projects, showcases how architecture can create meaningful change when driven by thoughtful, locally engaged approaches.

The Phyllis Lambert Agent of Excellence Award, named in honor of Lambert's enduring impact on architecture, celebrates individuals or organizations whose work has significantly advanced the field. Román Meyer Falcón's achievements align with this vision, showcasing how architecture can serve as a catalyst for positive change. This recognition underscores the vital role of architecture in shaping equitable and vibrant communities.

Architectural awards like MCHAP celebrate innovation and excellence, recognizing projects and individuals that shape the future of design and improve communities. In other similar news, The Pritzker Architecture Prize has released a special video honoring Riken Yamamoto, the 2024 Laureate. Additionally, Ammodo Architecture has just revealed the first 23 recipients of its inaugural Ammodo Architecture Awards, an annual recognition dedicated to advancing socially and ecologically conscious architecture worldwide. Finally, Lord Norman Foster has been announced as the recipient of the 2025 Andrée Putman Lifetime Achievement Award by the Créateurs Design Awards.