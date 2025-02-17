Triennale Milano Showcases Exhibition on Italian Architect and Product Designer Franco Raggi

Save this picture! Axonometric drawing of the Granciclismo showroom (with Daniela Puppa), 1988. Image Courtesy of Archivio Franco Raggi

"Franco Raggi. Unstable Thoughts" (Franco Raggi. Pensieri Instabili) offers an in-depth exploration of the work of Italian architect, designer, and intellectual Franco Raggi. Curated by Marco Sammicheli and Francesca Pellicciari, the exhibition provides visitors with an experimental and immersive experience that traces Raggi's creative journey. Designed by the architecture studio Piovenefabi, the installation is hosted in the Design Platform space at the Museo del Design Italiano in Milan, a museum dedicated to key themes and figures in contemporary design. Held from February to April, the event is part of the prelude to the 24th edition of the Milan Triennale International Exhibition, titled Inequalities, which will run from May to November 2025.

Franco Raggi (Milan, 1945) is an Italian architect and designer with more than 50 years of experience in product design, exhibition installation, interiors, drawing, and publishing. Active on both the Italian and international scenes, he was involved in the Radical Design movement and collaborated with Studio Alchimia. He also contributed to design magazines, particularly Casabella and MODO, which he edited from 1981 to 1983. He was involved in organizing exhibitions for the Venice Biennale in 1975-76 and on several occasions for Triennale Milano in 1973 and 1985. In 1977, he expanded his practice from architecture to product design, working with major brands. His works are part of the collections at Triennale Milano, the FRAC Centre in Orléans, the Centre Pompidou in Paris, MoMA in New York, and the Museo della Ceramica di Savona.

The Unstable Thoughts exhibition takes visitors on a journey through key stages of Raggi's career, from product and exhibition design to interiors, drawing, and publishing. It places special emphasis on the role of architecture in society and highlights Raggi's long-standing relationship with Triennale Milano, dating back to his participation in the 15th International Exhibition in 1973. Designed by Piovenefabi studio, the installation represents an experiment in the display of design, a recurring theme in all events held at the Design Platform of Triennale Milano. The layout creates a visual narrative that presents Raggi's evolution as a creator in search of a close experience with his works.

The experience begins in a caravan, leading visitors to a large tent that showcases Raggi's multifaceted career. A paneled structure displays a series of photographs documenting his work with space, including buildings and interior design projects. Another section presents various objects, such as lamps, chairs, and furnishing accessories. A dedicated area highlights his contributions to design magazines, featuring covers from Casabella and MODO, as well as drawings, notebooks, and excerpts from his writings. The exhibition also includes a selection of his graphic experiments and his iconic Tenda Rossa (1974).

A catalog will accompany the exhibition, published by Electa in both Italian and English, with texts by Stefano Boeri, Marco Sammicheli, and Francesca Pellicciari, along with essays by Ambra Fabi and Giovanni Piovene, Emanuele Quinz, Barbara Radice, Léa-Catherine Szacka, and Davide Trabucco. Unstable Thoughts will be on view from February 7 to April 13, 2025.