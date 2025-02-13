Diller Scofidio + Renfro Unveils 100-Meter Wellness Tower in Dubai, UAE

Save this picture! Therme Dubai, Courtesy of DSR. Image © MIR

Diller Scofidio + Renfro has unveiled the design for Therme Dubai – Islands in the Sky, a new urban wellbeing destination set to be developed in Zabeel Park, United Arab Emirates. The project, created in collaboration with Therme Group and Dubai Municipality, has been approved as part of Dubai's Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which aims to enhance the city's landscape through innovative and sustainable infrastructure.

Spanning 500,000 square feet with a 100-meter-tall structure, the development is designed to accommodate 1.7 million visitors annually. At this stage, the design features suspended botanical gardens, stacked terraces, and cascading pools. The facility will offer spaces for relaxation in thermal and mineral waters, alongside areas for cultural events and social interaction.

The structure will rise from a revitalized Zabeel Park, blending natural elements with the surrounding urban environment. Its series of elevated platforms will provide varied atmospheres, including thermal pools, sauna spaces, and venues for performances and events, all with panoramic views of Dubai's skyline.

The design aims to prioritize environmental responsibility throughout project, with plans to recycle 90% of the water used in the pools and meet 80% of the cooling and air supply needs with clean energy sources. Additionally, the development plans to incorporate smart resource management and energy-efficient systems to minimize its environmental footprint.

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in 2026, with completion expected by 2028. The project aligns with the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan, which emphasizes wellbeing, environmental balance, and social connectivity as key principles for future urban development. In similar developments, Expo City Dubai is set to be transformed into a new urban center by UNStudio, further contributing to the city's evolving architectural landscape. Additionally, as part of Dubai's 2040 Vision, the city is aiming to create a pedestrian-friendly urban environment with enhanced public spaces and year-round walkability.