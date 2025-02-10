The Rise of Co-Living Spaces for Young Professionals in East Asia: 5 Projects Redefining Flexible Living

Save this picture! Episode Suyu 838 Co-Living Complex / Collective B. Image © Yongjoon Choi

Co-living in East Asia has been rising since 2020, rapidly expanding while remaining in its early stages. At the same time, it continues to fulfill a significant demand from young professionals working in major cities. A 2020 study by real estate services firm JLL highlighted the growing demand for co-living in China and Singapore, citing key advantages such as affordability compared to private studio apartments and a contemporary urban lifestyle that fosters openness and shared experiences. Much like other industries where ownership is becoming less relevant—such as streaming services for music, films, and television, or mobility solutions like car- and bike-sharing—co-living appeals to a similar demographic that values flexibility and access over long-term commitments.

Unlike co-living initiatives in Spain, which often focus on multigenerational shared spaces, East Asian co-living primarily targets young professionals with dynamic career paths. Often required to relocate every few years, these individuals prioritize convenience and adaptability over investing in a permanent home. For them, committing to a long-term residence may not be practical, making fully furnished, professionally managed co-living spaces with built-in amenities and hygiene services an attractive option. These environments cater to fast-paced urban lifestyles, where networking at professional events often precedes solitary downtime at home.

Additionally, well-curated co-living spaces offer valuable social opportunities, making it easier for newcomers to a city to build connections—an often challenging task when moving to an unfamiliar place. Co-living provides a smooth transition by reducing the stress of finding accommodation, purchasing furniture, and navigating local services, all while ensuring a sense of community. As young professionals establish themselves in a city, they may eventually transition to more permanent housing—or, in many cases, relocate again to develop and pursue new career opportunities in another city.

As economies become more dynamic, the concept of locality is shifting from a fixed notion of "home" to one shaped by evolving market demands. Many industries now encourage or require young professionals to gain international experience, preparing them for future leadership roles with global responsibilities. Against this backdrop, co-living may become an essential housing solution for a generation that prioritizes mobility, professional growth, and urban connectivity.

Opened in August 2022, Mangrove Dongdaemun Co-living is an ambitious collaboration between the MGRV team and COM, offering over 170 living solutions. The project highlights the benefits of co-living in East Asia by striking a delicate balance between individual and shared living—prioritizing privacy while fostering a sense of community. The design incorporates lobby lounges, community desks, and communal spaces to achieve this, enhancing the co-living experience and compensating for the relatively compact private units.

Located in the heart of Seoul, Mangrove Dongdaemun attracts short—to medium-term young city dwellers who want to experience city life while immersing themselves in a vibrant, co-living community of over 300 people. Originally a business hotel, the building naturally lent its layout to the co-living model, efficiently optimizing minimal private living spaces while providing expansive communal amenities such as a lobby, café, rooftop spaces, and shared kitchens.

Co-Living Home by Yuan Architects redefines urban living by seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor spaces. Staircases serve not only as circulation elements but also as transitional spaces that bridge different spatial experiences. Instead of rigidly dividing public and private areas through walls, the design establishes a natural spatial hierarchy through elevation changes, incorporating a split-floor or loft-style plan.

Situated in a historic neighborhood at the city's heart, the project revitalizes the aging urban fabric while introducing a contemporary co-living model. By fostering flexibility and community, the design encourages indirect yet meaningful interactions among residents, mirroring the organic social exchanges found within the city's dense city of narrow alleyways.

Rather than relying on expansive living areas, the building takes inspiration from the intimate scale of its surroundings. Individual rooms and shared spaces are interwoven along dynamic, meandering circulation paths, cultivating spontaneous interactions and redefining co-living as a sequence of shared moments rather than a singular, centralized gathering space. The result is an engaging, vibrant living environment that appeals to young professionals, offering a fresh perspective on co-living within a culturally rich, historic setting.

Driven by the region's growth, this co-living development offers a unique approach to integrating visitors and locals in the remote Taihang Village in the Qinba Mountains. Drawing from the area's rich vernacular architectural language, the design embraces and revitalizes existing structures, introducing the co-living concept while preserving the village's architectural heritage. The project ensures the longevity of traditional typologies while adapting them for contemporary communal living through careful refurbishment, structural reinforcements, and thermal improvements.

The design creates a striking contrast between old and new, with rugged stone exterior walls juxtaposed against pristine white interiors—visually distinguishing private spaces from shared communal areas. Additionally, the project reactivates unique access points by utilizing rooftops and connecting structures with bridges, further strengthening the village's sense of community. This innovative adaptation of courtyard living enhances the co-habitation model, reinforcing the cultural and social fabric of the town while offering a fresh perspective on communal rural living. Also particularly helpful for young professionals seeking a retreat, an escape, or even an opportunity to develop new businesses in more remote areas of the country, this co-living model encourages a fresh engagement with rural life while maintaining strong connections to tradition and modernity.

Integrating co-living concepts into an architectural rehabilitation project is the core principle behind Canvas House by the Ministry of Design. Targeted at expats and young professionals, the project reimagines a heritage shophouse along Blair Road in Singapore for contemporary communal living. The design prioritizes shared spaces by dedicating much of the ground floor, vertical circulation areas, and intermediary spaces to co-living functions. Private rooms are strategically positioned along the front and back of the rectilinear shophouse to maximize natural daylight.

The design utilizes vertical continuity to enhance the shared living experience further, allowing light to filter through skylights into communal areas while creating dynamic spatial interactions. The staircases and split levels serve a dual purpose: They facilitate movement and subtly delineate different communal programs, ensuring connectivity while maintaining privacy and avoiding confrontation among residents.

The interior is blanketed in white, intentionally blurring distinctions between private and public spaces, old and new, to create a unified aesthetic that reinforces the co-living ethos. This design approach fosters an organic flow of movement and interaction, transforming the shophouse into a seamlessly integrated environment that encourages shared experiences while respecting individual needs.

Episode Suyu 838 Co-Living Complex leverages its prime location near Seoul's essential transportation hubs, attracting a diverse and dynamic community. Designed by Collective B, the visionary project has over 838 residential units. It is conceptualized as a "vertical village" that evolves into a "sustainable village" as its community grows, adapts, and responds to changing lifestyles.

Beyond spatial planning, the design prioritizes communal spaces that foster sustainability and social interaction, serving as meeting points for residents to connect and engage. The long-term success of this co-living model also relies on active community and building management. Residents are encouraged to participate in gardening workshops, book concerts, and other community-led initiatives, fostering a sense of belonging and contribution. Even furniture subscription services are available, ensuring adaptability to residents' evolving needs.

More than just a collection of living spaces, Episode Suyu 838 has transformed into a fully integrated vertical village. It offers a diverse range of amenities, including cafés, conference rooms, libraries, reading lounges, shared kitchens, parcel delivery rooms, co-working spaces, and private call booths. This curated, well-managed co-living ecosystem provides everything residents need to live, work, and connect within a single, thriving community.

This article is part of an ArchDaily curated series that focuses on built projects from our own database grouped under specific themes related to cities, typologies, materials, or programs. Every month, we will highlight a collection of structures that find a common thread between previously uncommon contexts, unpacking the depths of influence on our built environments. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.