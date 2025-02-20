Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation

Osaka, Japan's third-largest city, is a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity, making it a compelling destination for architecture enthusiasts. Known historically as the "nation's kitchen" for its role as a mercantile hub, Osaka is also a city of cultural and architectural diversity. Its landmarks range from the historic Osaka Castle to striking contemporary developments, each reflecting Japan's evolving urban identity.

As the host city for the highly anticipated Expo 2025, Osaka is poised to showcase its architectural prowess on a global stage. The city's skyline features innovative works by renowned architects and urban planners, including cutting-edge cultural centers, transportation hubs, and waterfront redevelopments. With contributions from celebrated Japanese architects such as Tadao Ando, Kengo Kuma & Associates, and Takenaka Corporation, alongside international figures like Dominique Perrault, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, and Pelli Clarke & Partners, Osaka seamlessly blends modernity with tradition, creating a unique architectural identity that reflects its past while looking boldly to the future.

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 2 of 24Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 3 of 24Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 4 of 24Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 5 of 24Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - More Images+ 19

Explore Osaka's architectural highlights, featuring a curated selection of historical, modern, and contemporary projects that illustrate the city's unique role as a nexus of tradition, design, and innovation.

Fukoku Tower / Dominique Perrault

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 8 of 24
Fukoku Tower / Dominique Perrault Architecture . Image © Daici Ano

Church of the Light / Tadao Ando

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 5 of 24
Church of the Light / Tadao Ando Architect & Associates. Image © hiromitsu morimoto via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 2.0

Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South / Takenaka Corporation

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 3 of 24
Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South / Takenaka Corporation. Image © Tomoki Hahakura

Asahi Broadcasting Corporation / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 17 of 24
Asahi Broadcasting Corporation / Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © KishujiRapid, via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Osaka International Convention Center / Kisho Kurakawa Architect & Associates

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 18 of 24
Osaka International Convention Center / Kisho Kurakawa Architect & Associates. Image © Mc681, via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

National Museum of Art / Pelli Clarke & Partners

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 20 of 24
National Museum of Art / Pelli Clarke & Partners. Image © 663highland, via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.5

Nakanoshima Museum of Art Osaka / Katsuhiko Endo Architect and Associates

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 4 of 24
Nakanoshima Museum of Art Osaka / Katsuhiko Endo Architect and Associates. Image © Hiroshi Ueda

Nakanoshima children's book forest / Tadao Ando

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 6 of 24
Nakanoshima children’s book forest / Tadao Ando. Image © KishujiRapid, via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

LOUIS VUITTON Maison Osaka Midosuji / Jun Aoki & Associates

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 9 of 24
LOUIS VUITTON Maison Osaka Midosuji / Jun Aoki & Associates. Image Courtesy of LOUIS VUITTON MALLETIER

LVMH Osaka / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 22 of 24
LVMH Osaka /  Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © hiromitsu morimoto via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 2.0

Hotel Royal Classic Osaka / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 12 of 24
Hotel Royal Classic Osaka /  Kengo Kuma & Associates. Image © Tokumeigakarinoaoshima via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Osaka Prefectural Sayamaike Museum / Tadao Ando

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 14 of 24
Osaka Prefectural Sayamaike Museum / Tadao Ando. Image © Rrrock.my.day via Shutterstock

Chikatsu Asuka Museum / Tadao Ando

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 21 of 24
Chikatsu Asuka Museum / Tadao Ando. Image © hiromitsu morimoto via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 2.0

Kansai International Airport / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 10 of 24
Kansai International Airport / Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Image © Ankou1192 via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Maritime Museum / Paul Andreu

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 2 of 24
Maritime Museum / Paul Andreu. Image © 663highland, via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.5

Namba Parks / Shin Takamatsu Architectes & Associates

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 19 of 24
Namba Parks / Shin Takamatsu Architectes & Associates. Image © 663highland, via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.5

Toyota Corolla Shinosaka Meishin Ibaraki Showroom / Takenaka Corporation

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 15 of 24
Toyota Corolla Shinosaka Meishin Ibaraki Showroom / Takenaka Corporation. Image © Nakasa & Partners

White Rose School / Naoko Horibe Associates

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 13 of 24
White Rose School / Naoko Horibe Associates . Image © Kaori Ichikawa

Descente Innovation Studio Complex / Takenaka Corporation

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 11 of 24
Descente Innovation Studio Complex / Takenaka Corporation. Image © Nacasa & Partners Inc.

Abeno Harukas / Takenaka Corporation + Pelli Clarke & Partners

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 16 of 24
Abeno Harukas / Takenaka Corporation + Pelli Clarke & Partners. Image © J o. via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

Suntory Museum (Osaka Culturarium) / Tadao Ando

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 7 of 24
Suntory Museum (Osaka Culturarium) / Tadao Ando. Image © hiromitsu morimoto via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 2.0

Umeda Sky Building / Hiroshi Hara

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 23 of 24
Umeda Sky Building / Hiroshi Hara. Image © Jpellgen via Flickr under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Hirakata T-Site / Takenaka Corporation

Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation - Image 24 of 24
Hirakata T-Site / Takenaka Corporation. Image © Tokumeigakarinoaoshima, via Wikipedia under CC BY-SA 4.0

NewsArchitecture City Guide
Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan's Design Legacy and Innovation" 20 Feb 2025. ArchDaily.

