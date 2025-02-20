Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation

Save this picture! Osaka. Image © Dick Thomas Johnson via Wikipedia under CC BY 2.0

Osaka, Japan's third-largest city, is a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity, making it a compelling destination for architecture enthusiasts. Known historically as the "nation's kitchen" for its role as a mercantile hub, Osaka is also a city of cultural and architectural diversity. Its landmarks range from the historic Osaka Castle to striking contemporary developments, each reflecting Japan's evolving urban identity.

As the host city for the highly anticipated Expo 2025, Osaka is poised to showcase its architectural prowess on a global stage. The city's skyline features innovative works by renowned architects and urban planners, including cutting-edge cultural centers, transportation hubs, and waterfront redevelopments. With contributions from celebrated Japanese architects such as Tadao Ando, Kengo Kuma & Associates, and Takenaka Corporation, alongside international figures like Dominique Perrault, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, and Pelli Clarke & Partners, Osaka seamlessly blends modernity with tradition, creating a unique architectural identity that reflects its past while looking boldly to the future.

Explore Osaka's architectural highlights, featuring a curated selection of historical, modern, and contemporary projects that illustrate the city's unique role as a nexus of tradition, design, and innovation.

Asahi Broadcasting Corporation / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Osaka International Convention Center / Kisho Kurakawa Architect & Associates

National Museum of Art / Pelli Clarke & Partners

Nakanoshima children's book forest / Tadao Ando

Hotel Royal Classic Osaka / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Osaka Prefectural Sayamaike Museum / Tadao Ando

Chikatsu Asuka Museum / Tadao Ando

Kansai International Airport / Renzo Piano Building Workshop

Maritime Museum / Paul Andreu

Suntory Museum (Osaka Culturarium) / Tadao Ando

Umeda Sky Building / Hiroshi Hara

Hirakata T-Site / Takenaka Corporation

