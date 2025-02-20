Osaka Architecture City Guide: 23 Projects Showcasing Japan’s Design Legacy and Innovation

Osaka, Japan's third-largest city, is a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity, making it a compelling destination for architecture enthusiasts. Known historically as the "nation's kitchen" for its role as a mercantile hub, Osaka is also a city of cultural and architectural diversity. Its landmarks range from the historic Osaka Castle to striking contemporary developments, each reflecting Japan's evolving urban identity.
As the host city for the highly anticipated Expo 2025, Osaka is poised to showcase its architectural prowess on a global stage. The city's skyline features innovative works by renowned architects and urban planners, including cutting-edge cultural centers, transportation hubs, and waterfront redevelopments. With contributions from celebrated Japanese architects such as Tadao Ando, Kengo Kuma & Associates, and Takenaka Corporation, alongside international figures like Dominique Perrault, Renzo Piano Building Workshop, and Pelli Clarke & Partners, Osaka seamlessly blends modernity with tradition, creating a unique architectural identity that reflects its past while looking boldly to the future.
Explore Osaka's architectural highlights, featuring a curated selection of historical, modern, and contemporary projects that illustrate the city's unique role as a nexus of tradition, design, and innovation.
Fukoku Tower / Dominique Perrault
Church of the Light / Tadao Ando
Osaka Umeda Twin Towers South / Takenaka Corporation
Asahi Broadcasting Corporation / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Osaka International Convention Center / Kisho Kurakawa Architect & Associates
National Museum of Art / Pelli Clarke & Partners
Nakanoshima Museum of Art Osaka / Katsuhiko Endo Architect and Associates
Nakanoshima children's book forest / Tadao Ando
LOUIS VUITTON Maison Osaka Midosuji / Jun Aoki & Associates
LVMH Osaka / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Hotel Royal Classic Osaka / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Osaka Prefectural Sayamaike Museum / Tadao Ando
Chikatsu Asuka Museum / Tadao Ando
Kansai International Airport / Renzo Piano Building Workshop
Maritime Museum / Paul Andreu
Namba Parks / Shin Takamatsu Architectes & Associates
Toyota Corolla Shinosaka Meishin Ibaraki Showroom / Takenaka Corporation
White Rose School / Naoko Horibe Associates
Descente Innovation Studio Complex / Takenaka Corporation
Abeno Harukas / Takenaka Corporation + Pelli Clarke & Partners
Suntory Museum (Osaka Culturarium) / Tadao Ando
Umeda Sky Building / Hiroshi Hara
Hirakata T-Site / Takenaka Corporation
