Expo City Dubai to Be Transformed by UNStudio into New Urban Center

The site of Expo 2020 Dubai is scheduled to undergo a major transformation, developed by UNStudio in collaboration with several other firms. The master plan aims to reimagine the location of the first World Expo held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia into a new urban center, integrating the structures of the original Expo with new developments to create a cohesive and engaging new district. The development, part of Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan, leverages approximately 80% of the existing infrastructure and buildings from Expo 2020, minimizing waste and maximizing the value of previous investments.

The 3.5-square-kilometer development is designed to accommodate over 35,000 residents and 37,000 professionals, while maintaining capacity for approximately 50,000 annual visitors. The masterplan shifts from the organic layout of the Expo 2020 thematic districts to a more efficient grid system. This improved urban structure enhances navigation and accessibility.

The development is organized into five new districts: Expo Downtown, a high-density mixed-use area, Expo Fields, featuring sports facilities and residential components, Expo Hills, a low-density residential area with open spaces, Expo Business, understood as an innovation campus, and Expo Valley, a low-density residential neighborhood planned for completion in 2026. Each district incorporates a mix of residential, commercial, and recreational elements.

A key focus is on creating a green and vibrant public realm. The landscape design, led by SLA, incorporates elements of the Expo 2020 themes of Sustainability, Mobility, and Opportunity. This involves extensive green spaces, water features, and the planting of over 30,000 native trees. The integration of the Dubai Exhibition Centre further enhances connectivity and activity within the site. The design prioritizes efficient urban planning, incorporating extensive green spaces and promoting alternative transportation methods such as walking, cycling, and public transit. The project's sustainability goals are reflected in its pursuit of LEED Gold and BREEAM Excellent certifications.

In other related news, preparations are underway for the next edition of World Expo, to be held in Osaka, Japan. Construction photographs reveals the "Grand Ring," designed by Sou Fujimoto, which will encircle the exhibition grounds, while most of the national participants have unveiled designs of their pavilions, including Kengo Kuma's design for the Portugal Pavilion, and the German pavilion, by LAVA Architects.