Paul Clemence Documents Ruy Ohtake's Bioparque Pantanal in Brazil's Wetland

Photographer Paul Clemence captured a striking photo series of the Bioparque Pantanal, also known as the Pantanal Aquarium, a recently completed architectural project in Campo Grande, Brazil, designed by the late architect Ruy Ohtake. Located within the Parque das Nações Indígenas, one of the largest urban parks in the country, the structure serves as a centerpiece for cultural, scientific, and ecological exploration in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. Clemence's photography highlights the interplay between the aquarium's architectural design and its surrounding environment, providing a visual documentation of the project's form, materials, and spatial organization.

The Pantanal Aquarium, inaugurated in March 2022, was conceived as a multidisciplinary space that brings together architecture, ecology, and education. Designed to represent and celebrate the biodiversity of the Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland, the structure integrates aquatic exhibits with research and cultural facilities. The building covers an area of 26,000 square meters, set within 1.2 million square meters of parkland, and houses 26 aquariums that showcase over 230 species of fish as well as larger animals such as caimans, otters, and giant otters. In addition to the aquariums, the central open-air section features nine lagoons that replicate the Pantanal's natural landscape, creating a connection between built and natural environments.

Ohtake's design is characterized by its elongated, curvilinear form, which is intended to harmonize with the surrounding urban and natural landscapes. The structure's metallic façade and fluid lines reflect his signature architectural style, which often combines bold geometries with contemporary materials. Ohtake, known for projects such as the Hotel Unique in São Paulo, envisioned the aquarium as both a functional research and educational facility and a landmark for the region. The building includes spaces for exhibitions, an auditorium, a library dedicated to the Pantanal's culture, and research facilities equipped with laboratories and classrooms, providing a platform for scientific study and public engagement.

Sustainability aims to play a key role in the project's development. The design incorporates features such as water reuse systems and energy-efficient technologies to minimize its environmental impact. Accessibility is also prioritized throughout the facility, ensuring that visitors of all ages and abilities can engage with the exhibits and spaces. These considerations align with the broader mission of the aquarium to raise awareness of the Pantanal's ecological significance while fostering sustainable practices.

