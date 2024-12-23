Exploring Fluid Forms in Indian Architecture: A Cultural Perspective

Save this picture! Vaazh House / Vy architecture studio. Image © Syam Sreesylam

This year marked another milestone for Indian architects in pushing the boundaries of contemporary practice nationwide. A noticeable trend among the projects featured on ArchDaily has been the embrace of fluid forms, a subtle homage to vernacular practices that parallels a gradual departure from India's legacy of modernist design rhetoric. Indian architecture praxis has evolved to reflect a deeper engagement with local contexts alongside a willingness to experiment with global influences. This approach is likely to subsist in the coming years, opening the door for new architectural expressions in the country.

Where design moves beyond rigid geometries to celebrate fluidity, architects across the subcontinent reimagine spatial experiences with forms that flow, merge, and breathe. Challenging conventional architectural paradigms, these projects continue to draw inspiration and proliferate deeply rooted cultural narratives. In India's case, the embrace of fluidity in architecture reflects an interplay of themes: materiality, memory, craftsmanship, and the living context of space.

+ 11

Craftsmanship and Materiality

Related Article The Merits of Greenwashing: Social Stigma around Natural Construction in India

Craftsmanship and materiality have long been central to Indian architecture. The intricate detailing and skilled artistry of traditional structures reflect a deep understanding of materials - their properties and possibilities. In contemporary practice, this legacy continues to inspire creativity, evident in contemporary explorations of fluid forms. These designs celebrate craftsmanship by reinterpreting age-old techniques with modern sensibilities, pushing the boundaries of what is imaginable with local materials and construction methods.

Into The Wild House is an exploration of material and craft through what the architects call "fold architecture". The self-sustaining 4½ inch shell demonstrates incredible craftsmanship, using layers of "thappi" and mud plaster to create a structure without traditional beams or columns. The attention to material detail is exceptional - from customized built-in furniture to stone door handles carved on-site, to the use of scrap wood, every element speaks to a deep understanding of local materials and artisanal skill. The traditional lime plasters that flow across surfaces create not just a building, but a crafted landscape that responds dynamically to its environment.

Craftsmanship takes center stage through the project's inspiration from traditional "chhatris" - bamboo sunshades typical of Varanasi. The Purple Ink Studio collaborated directly with skilled craftsmen, creating a network of parasols that not only provide functional shelter but also preserve and celebrate local artisanal techniques. The interiors emphasize raw materiality and tactility, intentionally connecting past craft traditions with contemporary design. The project becomes a strong example of how traditional craftsmanship can be reimagined in modern academic spaces.

Wallmaker's project demonstrates craftsmanship through its creative use of discarded toys as structural elements. The team has transformed a potential waste material into a critical design feature, creating a cantilevered verandah supported by corbelled toys. The use of Compressed Stabilized Earth Blocks (CSEB) made from site soil showcases a deep commitment to local materials and low-embodied energy construction. The traditional oxide flooring and the ferrocement shell roof further highlight a sophisticated approach to materiality, reducing reinforcement and embracing sustainable building techniques.

Culture and Context

Another theme emerges from architecture's deep conversation with culture and context. Fluidic forms are not merely abstract artistic statements. They are spatial journeys that support the layered and nuanced experiences of Indian life. Architectural spaces are conceived as vehicles that respond to environmental, social, and cultural rhythms. Designs flow like water—adapting, changing, creating seamless transitions between interior and exterior, between public and private, between historical memory and contemporary aspiration.

The Amoeba Office embodies cultural context through its fluid design that draws inspiration from traditional Indian architectural principles. The central veranda, reminiscent of typical Indian home layouts, creates a communal space that encourages informal interactions - a core aspect of Indian social culture. The design breaks down rigid corporate architectural boundaries, instead creating a fluid, adaptive space that reflects the nature of Surat's active commercial spirit.

Vaazh House beautifully recreates Tamil spatial traditions through fluid form. The curved wall that moves through the courtyard is more than an architectural element - it's a form that embodies the culture of belonging, connecting ground to roof in a three-dimensional experience that invites multiple interactions. The thinnai (traditional raised veranda) becomes a central element, negotiating boundaries between private and public spaces. The courtyard, with its invitation to birds, insects, and community, reflects a deeply rooted cultural understanding of home as a breathing entity that extends beyond human habitation. The fluid curve becomes a storytelling device, creating spaces for cloud-watching, rain-catching, and community gathering.

The school's design is a reinterpretation of educational spaces through fluid form. The undulating roof and blurred boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces create a learning environment that reflects a progressive cultural approach to education. By eliminating traditional classroom walls and creating interconnected, fluid spaces, the design speaks to a contemporary understanding of learning as an organic, dynamic process. The building itself becomes a landscape, with its curved form mimicking natural contours, symbolizing an educational philosophy that sees learning as a flowing experience rather than a rigid and compartmentalized process.

By embracing fluidity, Indian architects in 2024 are choreographing new experiences. They are creating architectural languages that speak to India's complex contemporary identity—at once ancient and hyper-modern, local and global. These fluidic forms become powerful visual reminders of transformation, inviting India to reimagine how spaces can tell stories that extend far beyond their physical boundaries.

This article is part of an ArchDaily series titled India: Building for Billions, where we discuss the effects of population rise, urbanization, and economic growth on India's built environment. Through the series, we explore local and international innovations responding to India's urban growth. We also talk to the architects, builders, and community, seeking to underline their personal experiences. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should feature a certain project, please submit your suggestions.