Into The Wild House / Earthscape Studio

Design Team: Petchimuthu Kennedy, Shivani Saran S K, Niha Ann Baby, Sowmiya Arul

Interior Curator: Parveen Backer

Fabrication: Kumar and team

Carpentry: Karupasamy and team

Lime Plaster: Rafiq and Team

Fabrics And Chair: House of Uli

Stone Bench: Made by Aala

City: Mettupalayam

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. With a verdant panoramic view of the mountains and deep woods of coconut and palm trees, the site lies plain with no special characteristics of terrain or landscape. Being the developer's site, the surrounding environs of about 12 acres, including our site, are plain. This led to the creation of an interesting building that should respect nature. We started our design focusing on 25% on construction and 75% on nature. Speaking of sustainability, growing and planting trees is not only sustainable but how our building responds to nature is more important. So, we focused on the construction technique that will reduce carbon emissions.

This self-sustaining structure folds and flows in a fluidic form and we call this technique fold architecture. This self-sustaining 4½ inch shell bends and flows with a series of arches with layers of thappi plaster on the outside and mud plaster on the inside on both sides of the ferrocement. Being a self-sustaining structure, it has no columns or beams.

Mud is not a material palette, the beautiful thing in earthen architecture is not only about using the materials but also about the artisans. Traditional lime plasters from India flow along smoothly on the floor and the furniture giving a luxuriant feel inside the spaces. This helps in reducing the temperature by about 3 degrees inside the space from the outside. 7½ft tall verdant landscape bends and hugs the structure with lush-grown grass all around. Being a highly humid area, this helps in reducing the temperature inside the spaces and also acts as a structural member for the structure.

This 2BHK Farm House folds with surprises for each space. The circular transition brings curiosity about the spaces. These folds and curves feel like entering a cave giving a wild experience. The windows open to the sylvan view on the outside from the lower level bringing the cold air into the space. Vent openings protrude out from the structure at each space for the hot air to escape creating a stack effect. The light play from each vent creates a dramatic feel inside the spaces. The linear opening at the bar gives a panoramic view of the tall coconut and palm trees.

The central courtyard opens into the spaces with smaller and larger openings helping the natural light and ventilation into the space, creating a feel of open and semi-open transition. We believe that Interiors are not about purchasing and arranging inside a space.

All the furniture is built in accordance with the space. The bed, cushions, and fabrics are customized in accordance with their own shape and play creating an opulence feel. The bed, bar counter, pantry, and seating are all done with arise finishes giving a lap of luxury to each space. The bathrooms are done with a rising finish which acts as a natural chemical-free waterproofing. The wood used in doors, benches, and cabinets is collected from scrap wood. The stone door handles and stone bench are carved at the site where the stones are sourced from the site. The green foliage covering the shell gives a garden feel on the outside and the home on the inside.