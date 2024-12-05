Venice Art Biennale Appoints Koyo Kouoh as Director of the 61st International Art Exhibition

The Board of La Biennale di Venezia has just announced the appointment of Koyo Kouoh as the Director of the Visual Arts Department. Kouoh will lead the curation of the 61st International Art Exhibition, scheduled for 2026. This announcement follows a recommendation by Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, President of La Biennale, who emphasized Kouoh's extensive experience in the global art world and her ability to engage with contemporary artistic and cultural discourse.

La Biennale di Venezia's International Art Exhibition has long been a platform for showcasing innovative and thought-provoking artistic practices. The event draws artists, curators, collectors, museum professionals, and audiences from around the world, making the appointment of its director a significant milestone. In her new role, Kouoh will join a lineage of distinguished curators who have contributed to the exhibition's legacy of fostering dialogue and cultural exchange through art.

Kouoh brings a wealth of expertise to this role. She is currently the Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) in Cape Town, where she has worked since 2019. A respected figure in the international art community, she was the founding Artistic Director of RAW Material Company, an art and knowledge center in Dakar, Senegal. Her contributions extend to major curatorial roles at documenta 12 (2007) and documenta 13 (2012), as well as numerous independent exhibitions and projects that have earned her global recognition.

Her career is marked by a focus on examining and presenting diverse narratives, particularly within African and diasporic art contexts. In recognition of her achievements, she was awarded the Grand Prix Meret Oppenheim in 2020, one of Switzerland's highest honors for contributions to art, architecture, and cultural critique. She maintains a professional presence across multiple cities, including Cape Town, Dakar, and Basel, reflecting the international scope of her work.

With Kouoh's appointment, La Biennale di Venezia reaffirms its commitment to advancing artistic innovation and encouraging a dynamic exchange of ideas globally. Her curatorial approach, informed by a deep engagement with global cultural and artistic movements, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the 61st International Art Exhibition.

In other similar news, Carlo Ratti, the curator of the 19th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, along with The President of La Biennale di Venezia, Pietrangelo Buttafuocco, have recently revealed highly anticipated details for the upcoming edition. In Jeddah, The Diriyah Biennale Foundation has revealed the theme and title for the 2025 Islamic Arts Biennale: And all that is in between.