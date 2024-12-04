Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  2024 Year in Review: Celebrating Architectural Classics

2024 Year in Review: Celebrating Architectural Classics



Architectural Classics featured on ArchDaily serve as a record of significant works that have influenced the evolution of architecture and design. These projects represent a range of styles, purposes, and contexts, offering insight into how architecture responds to cultural, social, and environmental factors. By revisiting these influential works, one can better understand the principles and ideas that have shaped the built environment globally over time. These classics highlight moments of design innovation while also providing a broader perspective on architecture's role in reflecting and shaping the world around us.



This year's selection spans a wide spectrum of typologies and contexts. Public landmarks like the General San Martín Municipal Theater showcase the importance of civic architecture, while innovative structures like Miguel Fisac's La Pagoda push the boundaries of design experimentation. Educational spaces such as the Mendoza School of Architecture highlight architecture's role in shaping learning environments, while creative spaces like the Xul Solar Museum showcase how artistic vision can merge with functional design. Furthermore, projects like the Sixth Pantheon of Chacarita in Buenos Aires and Khalil Khouri's Interdesign Building in Beirut emphasize the timeless appeal of carefully crafted and contextually aware spaces.

Read on to discover 12 Architectural Classics explored and examined in 2024, each offering unique insights into the evolution of design and the legacy of architecture worldwide.

General San Martín Municipal Theater / Mario Roberto Álvarez, Macedonio Oscar Ruiz


General San Martín Municipal Theater / Mario Roberto Álvarez, Macedonio Oscar Ruiz. Image © Cortesía de Estudio MRA+A

La Pagoda / Miguel Fisac


La Pagoda / Miguel Fisac. Image © Cortesía de Fundación Miguel Fisac

Sixth Pantheon of Chacarita / Team led by Itala Fulvia Villa


Sixth Pantheon of Chacarita. Image © Nestor Barbitta

Interdesign Building / Khalil Khouri


Interdesign Building / Khalil Khouri. Image © Walid Rashid

Republic Square / Edvard Ravnikar


Republic Square / Edvard Ravnikar. Image © Janez Kališnik, MAO archive. Image Courtesy of NEVIDNE HIŠE under fair use

Normal Superior School N°1 Domingo Faustino Sarmiento / Mario Soto and Raúl Rivarola


Normal Superior School N°1 Domingo Faustino Sarmiento / Mario Soto and Raúl Rivarola. Image © Cortesía de Dirección de Turismo de Leandro N Alem

Forner Bigatti House Workshop / Alejo Martínez


Forner Bigatti House Workshop / Alejo Martínez. Image © Image Cortesía de Fundación Forner-Bigatti

Xul Solar Museum / Pablo Tomás Beitía


Xul Solar Museum / Pablo Tomás Beitía. Image © Natalia Krzisnik

Mendoza School of Architecture / Enrico Tedeschi


Mendoza School of Architecture / Enrico Tedeschi. Image © Cortesía de Archivo Descotte. Facultad de Arquitectura Urbanismo y Diseño. Universidad de Mendoza

Möbius House / UNStudio


Möbius House / UNStudio. Image © Christian Richters

Nour Fakharany
