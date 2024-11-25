Protecting Cultural Heritage: Sustainable Solutions for India's Rivers

Save this picture! Har Ki Pauri is a ghat on the banks of the river Ganga and landmark of the Hindu holy city of Haridwar. Image © Rahul D'silva via Shutterstock

Ancient Indian civilizations once thrived along the banks of the country's many rivers, solidifying a connection between water and culture that endures to the present. Rivers have been integral to India's diverse communities, serving as essential resources for daily life and spiritual practice. Historically, these water bodies experienced an entrenched sense of custodianship; being cared for collectively by the communities that depended on them. Today, responsibility for the rivers shifts between the hands of multiple stakeholders, calling for a joint endeavor that acknowledges their cultural significance.

India's rivers have fallen victim to pollution, ecological degradation, and diminishing water levels. The broader implications on public health and environmental sustainability are cyclical. Untreated sewage and industrial effluents are frequently released into these rivers, significantly degrading water quality. Meanwhile, illegal settlements and unplanned development encroach upon riverbeds and floodplains, disrupting natural ecosystems and also subjecting themselves to harmful water resources.

The pollution of India's rivers has subsequently altered communities' relationship with urban water. Despite this shift, rivers continue to play an essential role in religious practices. Still, population growth has intensified the strain on these water bodies as more people engage in spiritual rituals along their banks. The burgeoning tourism industry compounds this issue, with pilgrimage sites attracting more than 20 million visitors annually.

An influx of people, driven by both religious devotion and tourism, creates a high-density usage pattern that puts pressure on already stressed river ecosystems. The complex dynamics between cultural practices, economic development, and environmental conservation have attracted the attention of governments and architects alike. The Ganga River, the most sacred to Hindu communities, is one such river that bears the weight of millions of devotees who herd at its banks for spiritual purification. Industrial pollution and urban sewage further contribute to the Ganga's concerning state, threatening both its ecological integrity and its spiritual significance.

The Ganges River is currently considered the most polluted river in the world. Contamination stems from multiple sources such as untreated sewage, industrial waste, and agricultural runoff. Three-quarters of sewage generated in the northern plains is discharged directly into the river without treatment while neighboring industrial cities like Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Varanasi release toxic effluents from tanneries, chemical plants, and other facilities.

Unplanned development in Ganga's riverine cities has layered onto the inherently organic urban fabric in recent decades, threatening the urban sustenance of these areas. Issues range from unclean spaces, air and water pollution, dilapidation of old built-forms, degradation of infrastructure, haphazard growth, flooding, neglect, and under-provision of street furniture and amenities for pilgrims and citizens alike.

The government's Namami Gange Programme was set up as a comprehensive urban design and planning approach to river restoration, aiming to integrate pollution control, landscape revival, and community engagement. The initiative focuses on improving water quality in major cities through strategic interventions such as the construction of new wastewater treatment plants, green infrastructure, and plans to reforest 135,000 hectares along watercourses by 2030 to reduce pollutant runoff while sequestering carbon. Additionally, the promotion of sustainable farming practices in urban and peri-urban areas brings a thorough approach to urban-rural integration in watershed management.

Several architectural practices have also proposed ways of redeveloping the Ganga River area. Delhi-based firm Morphogenesis proposed rehabilitation and development of the ghats (a flight of steps leading down to a river) and crematoriums along a 210-kilometer stretch of the Ganga. The project, titled "A River in Need," is part of the larger National Mission of Clean Ganga (NMCG), an undertaking of the Indian Government's Ministry of Water Resources.

INI Design Studio presents a similar vision with its revitalization plan, which prioritizes pollution control and sustainable development while respecting the river's spiritual significance. The proposal includes the design of "kunds" - a vernacular rainwater harvesting system - for ritual ablutions, discouragement of cremations along the riverbanks, and the introduction of electric crematoriums that offer scenic views of the water. To mitigate flooding, elevated embankments are proposed, alongside continuous riverside promenades with gardens, seating areas, and eateries to enhance public spaces.

Rivers are richly interspersed into the fabric of urban life in India, serving both spiritual and practical purposes. Addressing river-related issues in India is complex due to their religious associations. Despite these sensitivities, implementing policies that prioritize sustainable urban development in the context of rivers is of urgent concern. As Leticia Carvalho, Head of UNEP's Marine and Freshwater Branch, aptly stated, "Restoring the Ganga will safeguard both the natural systems and human societies that the river has nurtured for millennia." This sentiment stresses the need for a well-rounded perspective on river management in India, one that balances ecological restoration, urban planning, and cultural preservation.

