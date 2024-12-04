Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Tourism in Portugal began to develop in the late 1950s, initially centered on key destinations such as the Algarve coast, Lisbon, and the religious hub of Fátima. This focus made tourism largely a coastal activity. However, rapid growth and overburdened infrastructure in these areas led to saturation and a crisis in the sector. To address this, efforts were made to promote alternative destinations, appealing to a new wave of tourists looking for more sustainable, authentic, and locally immersive experiences.

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 2 of 25From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 3 of 25From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 4 of 25From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 5 of 25From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - More Images+ 20

In this context, Rural tourism has become a vital strategy for diversifying Portugal's tourism offerings and boosting the socio-economic development of inland regions. Now recognized as one of the most promising sectors in rural areas, it plays a crucial role in revitalizing local communities. Supported by territorial and rural development policies, rural tourism has also benefited from funding through community initiatives and other strategies focused on sustainable growth.

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 12 of 25
Hotel Rural Casa do Rio / Menos é Mais Arquitectos. © José Campos Photography, Francisco Vieira de Campos

Rural tourism is a broad concept that includes various types such as ecotourism, wine tourism, nature tourism, agritourism, and green tourism. Each caters to different visitor interests, whether connecting with nature, experiencing traditions and customs, seeking rest, enjoying sports and adventure, focusing on health, or exploring local cuisine. This variety allows rural tourism to offer personalized and authentic experiences, attracting many visitors while boosting local economies.

Related Article

Portuguese Houses: 10 Projects That Blend Tradition and Contemporaneity

To offer tourists an immersive experience in Portugal’s natural landscapes, the architecture of rural hotels seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, highlighting local identity and harmony with the environment. With sustainability at the forefront, these projects often use local materials like stone and wood, which integrate with the surroundings and enhance the spaces’ warmth and authenticity. Traditional elements such as ceramic tile roofs and internal courtyards are combined with contemporary designs and large openings that maximize natural light and showcase panoramic views. This thoughtful approach creates unique retreats celebrating Portugal’s cultural and natural heritage.

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 23 of 25
Sobreiras – Alentejo Country Hotel / FAT - Future Architecture Thinking. © João Morgado

Check out the following 15 rural hotel projects in Portugal.

Hotel Rural Casa do Rio / Menos é Mais Arquitectos

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 18 of 25
Hotel Rural Casa do Rio / Menos é Mais Arquitectos. © José Campos Photography, Francisco Vieira de Campos

Longroiva’s Hotel & Thermal Spa / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 8 of 25
Longroiva’s Hotel & Thermal Spa / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Rural Hostel / atelier Rua

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 24 of 25
Rural Hostel / atelier Rua. © Francisco Nogueira

Monverde / FCC Arquitectura + Paulo Lobo

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 13 of 25
Monverde / FCC Arquitectura + Paulo Lobo. © José Campos

Sobreiras – Alentejo Country Hotel / FAT - Future Architecture Thinking

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 4 of 25
Sobreiras – Alentejo Country Hotel / FAT - Future Architecture Thinking. © João Morgado

Hotel Pé no Monte Fase II / [i]da arquitectos

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 20 of 25
Pé no Monte phase II Hotel / Ivan de Sousa. Cortesia de [i]da arquitectos

Lavandeira Douro Nature & Wellness / FCC Arquitectura

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 10 of 25
Lavandeira Douro Nature & Wellness / FCC Arquitectura. © Fernando Guerra | FG + SG

Reabilitação e Hotel Six Senses Vale do Douro / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 9 of 25
Reabilitação e Hotel Six Senses Vale do Douro / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. © João Morgado

Country House in Lugar da Lapa / ADAPTEYE

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 25 of 25
Country House in Lugar da Lapa / ADAPTEYE / Adapteye. © José Campos

São Lourenço House – Burel Panorama Hotel / Site Specific Arquitectura + P-06 Atelier

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 14 of 25
São Lourenço House – Burel Panorama Hotel / Site Specific Arquitectura + P-06 Atelier. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Monte da Azarujinha / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos

Casa no Tempo / Aires Mateus + João e Andreia Rodrigues

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 15 of 25
Casa no Tempo / Aires Mateus + João e Andreia Rodrigues. © Nelson Garrido

Rural Hotel / Rómulo Neto

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 22 of 25
Rural Hotel / Rómulo Neto. © Ivo Tavares Studio

Ecork Hotel / José Carlos Cruz - Arquitecto

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 3 of 25
Ecork Hotel / José Carlos Cruz - Arquitecto. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

L'And Vineyards Hotel / PROMONTORIO + studio mk27

From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal - Image 7 of 25
L'And Vineyards Hotel / PROMONTORIO + studio mk27. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal" [Da costa ao campo: 15 hotéis rurais em Portugal ] 04 Dec 2024. ArchDaily.

