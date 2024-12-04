From Coast to Countryside: 15 Rural Hotels in Portugal

Save this picture! Monte da Azarujinha / Aboim Inglez Arquitectos. © Ricardo Gonçalves

Tourism in Portugal began to develop in the late 1950s, initially centered on key destinations such as the Algarve coast, Lisbon, and the religious hub of Fátima. This focus made tourism largely a coastal activity. However, rapid growth and overburdened infrastructure in these areas led to saturation and a crisis in the sector. To address this, efforts were made to promote alternative destinations, appealing to a new wave of tourists looking for more sustainable, authentic, and locally immersive experiences.

In this context, Rural tourism has become a vital strategy for diversifying Portugal's tourism offerings and boosting the socio-economic development of inland regions. Now recognized as one of the most promising sectors in rural areas, it plays a crucial role in revitalizing local communities. Supported by territorial and rural development policies, rural tourism has also benefited from funding through community initiatives and other strategies focused on sustainable growth.

Rural tourism is a broad concept that includes various types such as ecotourism, wine tourism, nature tourism, agritourism, and green tourism. Each caters to different visitor interests, whether connecting with nature, experiencing traditions and customs, seeking rest, enjoying sports and adventure, focusing on health, or exploring local cuisine. This variety allows rural tourism to offer personalized and authentic experiences, attracting many visitors while boosting local economies.

To offer tourists an immersive experience in Portugal’s natural landscapes, the architecture of rural hotels seamlessly blends tradition with modernity, highlighting local identity and harmony with the environment. With sustainability at the forefront, these projects often use local materials like stone and wood, which integrate with the surroundings and enhance the spaces’ warmth and authenticity. Traditional elements such as ceramic tile roofs and internal courtyards are combined with contemporary designs and large openings that maximize natural light and showcase panoramic views. This thoughtful approach creates unique retreats celebrating Portugal’s cultural and natural heritage.

Check out the following 15 rural hotel projects in Portugal.

Longroiva’s Hotel & Thermal Spa / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

