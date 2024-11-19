Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884
Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation

Ammodo Architecture has just revealed the first 23 recipients of its inaugural Ammodo Architecture Awards, an annual recognition dedicated to advancing socially and ecologically conscious architecture worldwide. The awardees, chosen for their exemplary contributions, will receive financial support ranging from €10,000 to €150,000 to further their work and projects across three categories: Social Architecture, Social Engagement, and Local Scale.

Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation - Image 2 of 23Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation - Image 3 of 23Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation - Image 4 of 23Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation - Image 5 of 23Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation - More Images+ 18

Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation - Image 23 of 23
© Cooperativa CIMBRA | Community Added Value Center

The Ammodo Architecture Awards, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands, seeks to amplify architecture's vital role in tackling pressing social and environmental issues and aims to spotlight both established and emerging practitioners globally. The awarded projects reflect innovative efforts to address contemporary challenges through fresh perspectives and architectural solutions. To enhance visibility and promote knowledge sharing, Ammodo Architecture plans to establish a knowledge platform, including an expanding online archive.

Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation - Image 7 of 23
© Habitable | 10th of July_ Family Group’s Community Hub

The awardees were selected by a multidisciplinary advisory committee led by Joumana El Zein Khoury, Executive Director of the World Press Photo Foundation, alongside notable figures such as Andrés Jaque, Dean at Columbia University GSAPP; Anupama Kundoo, Professor at TU Berlin; Floris Alkemade, former Chief Government Architect of the Netherlands; and Mariam Issoufou, Professor at ETH Zurich. The nomination process included an open call and contributions from regional ambassadors worldwide.

In the Social Architecture category, two projects were honored for their commitment to socially and ecologically responsible design. Recognized works include "Long House with an Engawa" by Yamazaki Kentaro Design Workshop in Japan, a healthcare facility fostering intergenerational connection, and "La Balma" by Lacol in Spain, which redefines affordable and collective housing.

Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation - Image 20 of 23
© Yamazaki Kentaro | Long House with an Engawa

The Social Engagement category highlighted 12 projects demonstrating exceptional progress in social and ecological architecture. Among these, "One Green Mile" by StudioPOD in India transforms a congested area into a community-centric green space, while "Pivadenco Rural School" by Duque Motta & AA and MAPAA in Chile serves as a flexible gathering place for education and social programming, constructed with locally sourced materials.

Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation - Image 18 of 23
© Ju Berzo | Architecture in the Periphery
Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation - Image 14 of 23
© Chaal.Chaal.Agency | Designing (In)Constant Infrastructures

Nine projects received recognition in the Local Scale category for initiating impactful community-driven efforts. Examples include the "Warwick Junction Brook Street Child Care Facility" by Asiye eTafuleni in South Africa, offering childcare to support working mothers within a market community, and "10th of July Family Group's Community Hub" by Habitable in Peru, creating public spaces centered around food and community interaction.

See the full list of awardees here, and below.

Ammodo Architecture Award for Social Architecture

Ammodo Architecture Award for Social Engagement

Ammodo Architecture Award for Local Scale

  • Warwick Junction Brook Street Child Care Facility by Asiye eTafuleni (Durban, South Africa)
  • Community Art Creative Project (CACP) by Team CACP/YIIIE Architects (Chengdu, China)
  • Designing (In)Constant Infrastructures by Chaal.Chaal.Agency (Bhuj, India)
  • Gouron Museum Community Trail: Shipwrecks Reimagined by Studio Chahar (Qeshm Island, Iran)
  • Hábitat_Meeting Place for Urban Pedagogy by Ad Urbis (La Habana, Cuba)
  • Community Added Value Center by Cooperativa CIMBRA (Caimancito, Argentina)
  • Jardin Maloka by Colectivo Aula Viva (Inirida, Colombia)
  • Community Fog Catcher Prototype by Alsar-Atelier + Oscar Zamora (Bogotá, Colombia)
  • '10th of July' Family Group's Community Hub by Habitable (Lima, Peru)

Cite: Nour Fakharany. "Ammodo Architecture Announces Inaugural Global Awards Recipients for Social and Ecological Innovation" 19 Nov 2024. ArchDaily.

