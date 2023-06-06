Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Elementary & Middle School
  4. Chile
  5. Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA

Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA

Save
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA

Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Exterior PhotographyRural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Interior PhotographyRural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Interior Photography, Beam, ColumnRural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Interior PhotographyRural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Elementary & Middle School
Los Sauces, Chile
  • Architects: Duque Motta & AA, MAPAA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  417
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Casals Aguirre
  • Lead Architects: Rodrigo Duque Motta, Cristian Larrain, Matias Madsen
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Image 13 of 19
Site plan
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. The Pivadenco School is part of the Rural Schools of Araucanía project, an initiative of the Ministry of Education that proposed the development of 8 small schools in rural areas of this region, the poorest in Chile, with a high percentage of Mapuche population and an unresolved historical conflict that is worsening. Our offices developed four schools, two in the commune of Los Sauces and two in the commune of Melipeuco, territories with diverse communities that required schools with an intercultural approach. In these scattered rural territories, the school is the center of community life.

Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Image 14 of 19
Isometric Diagram
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Based on this, a common strategy was sought for the four schools, based on understanding the building not only as an educational center but also as the social center of a territory. To enhance this idea, all the common use and recreation programs proposed in the Ministry's requirements, such as the dining room, circulation areas, the entrance hall, and the covered patio, were gathered in a unique space.

Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Exterior Photography
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Image 15 of 19
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Interior Photography
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Thus, a hierarchical space was created, capable of organizing the other rooms, connecting with the outside, and adapting to accommodate different educational and social activities. In addition, to achieve greater adaptability and fluidity, the boundaries between this central space and the classrooms were blurred through sliding gates that allow integration and flexibility of use.

Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Interior Photography, Beam, Column
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Image 16 of 19
Section A-A
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Image 18 of 19
Elevation
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Image 17 of 19
Elevation

Formally, the building is associated with the region's old productive sheds and their materials, but from a contemporary perspective, using metal cladding, wooden structures, and volcanic stone from the site. Its location seeks to organize the land by providing 3 areas with different uses, a public access square that accentuates the idea of openness to the community and allows for events and meetings, a play and sports area for children, and a complementary educational area with native flora, fruit trees, and vegetables.

Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Interior Photography, Beam
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Finally, seeking energy efficiency and thermal comfort for the school, it is defined that the central space also acts as a thermoregulator of the building in winter and summer, through 3 elements: i) skylights that capture indirect natural light from the north in summer and direct sunlight in winter to collect temperature, ii) concrete walls as a thermal mass that absorbs this heat during sunlight hours and delivers it throughout the rest of the day, and iii) a cross-ventilation system that significantly lowers the interior temperature in summer.

Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Interior Photography
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Image 19 of 19
Detail
Save this picture!
Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA - Interior Photography, Closet, Beam
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Los Sauces, Araucanía, Chile

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MAPAA
Office
Duque Motta & AA
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolChile

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsElementary & Middle schoolChile
Cite: "Rural School Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA" [Escuela Rural Pivadenco / Duque Motta & AA + MAPAA] 06 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1002044/rural-school-pivadenco-duque-motta-and-aa-plus-mapaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags