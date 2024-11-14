A Culture of Reuse: 5 European Museums Embedded into Their Historical Contexts

Save this picture! Schoenenkwartier Shoe Museum / Civic Architects. Image © Stijn Bollaert

Throughout their relatively recent history, museums have evolved to condense particular aspects of a culture and present them in a coherent and unified manner. This makes the connection between the architecture and the exhibit a crucial matter, as the architect is tasked with designing not only the framework and background of the exhibited arts or artifacts but also taking charge of the journey undertaken by the visitor, harmonizing the cultural gain with the lived spatial experience of walking the exhibition halls. However, not all museums have been purposely built for this task.

Across Europe, museums are being organized within or expanding upon historical monuments and buildings that have lost their original purpose. Then in a state of decay, this decision to reorganize them as cultural venues stops the decay and preserves the historical material, adding a new layer of complexity to the intended exhibits. The architect's role becomes that of introducing order and a system that can balance the heritage of the place with the needs of modern functionality, ensuring that the essence of the original structure is preserved while meeting the needs of contemporary exhibitions and public engagement.

+ 23

This selection of 5 case studies illustrates the varied approaches taken by architects across Europe, showcasing how thoughtful designs can enhance the narrative of historical spaces while integrating them into the fabric of modern cultural life.

Related Article What Exactly is the Art Museum in Modern Times?

Located in Weimar, Germany, the intervention reimagines a heritage-listed 1923 carriage depot, a building that holds the marks of a diverse history. It is now dedicated to an art gallery known as the "Bauhaus Museum". The new foyer integrates the ruined walls of the former armory, serving as a link between the historical and contemporary additions. The design concept aims to enhance and showcase the historical elements through minimally-invasive interventions, that accommodate the cultural space's new needs. Rather than engulfing the ruins, the architects chose to maintain a respectful distance. The change in materials clearly distinguishes the different eras while ensuring a cohesive overall aesthetic.

The preserved buildings on site, also known as the Casal Saloio de Outeiro de Polima, represent one of the last built examples that document the first occupations in the territory of São Domingos de Rana, in Portugal. While humble in their architectural expression, the subsequent expansions and changes over time reflect a rich yet informal local history, now preserved as a museum space. The broken and uneven geometry is continued by the new interventions, that maintain the same scale and overall shape, and contribute to the creation of a welcoming courtyard. By respecting the pattern set by the old buildings, they help preserve and continue the narrative of the space.

Located in the center of the Dutch city of Waalwijk, the museum reflects the city's tradition of shoe craftsmanship. To achieve this, a listed building complex from the 1930s, originally designed by Alexander Kropholler, was renovated and expanded. In addition to the exhibition of this local craft that represents a key chapter in the city's development, the museum doubles as an innovation center and design lab, actively contributing to the continuation of the tradition and its adaptation to contemporary times. The interventions also incorporate an 80s office space, stripped down and adapted with large round openings that offer unique views into the exhibition spaces.

Out of the former complex of the Saint Ignatius College, only the cloister surrounding the interior courtyard has survived, as the original baroque church was demolished. As the venue changed its function from a religious to a cultural one, the architects were tasked with imagining an intervention that would complete in a contemporary manner the amputated ensemble. The interventions reorganized the entire building complex in order to make it possible to host the Baroque Museum of Catalonia and Manresa's City History Museum. A deconstructivist entrance pavilion reintegrates a wall of the original church while reorganizing the access of the two museums and reopening the Jesuit complex to the city.

The Defeld building in Charleroi, Belgium, had housed the gendarmerie stables for over a century. Through a contemporary intervention, it is now transformed into a fine arts museum. To enhance the museum's visibility, the architects introduced a monumental concrete portico, thus establishing a new identity for the structure without changing its character. This external intervention complements the historical structure by accentuating the gable facade as a transitional narthex, inviting visitors on a journey through light-filled, structured spaces where art is displayed. Internally, the design divides the museum into an agora with temporary exhibitions on the ground floor and permanent exhibitions above, linked by a new monumental staircase.

This article is part of an ArchDaily curated series that focuses on built projects from our database grouped under specific themes related to cities, typologies, materials, or programs. Every month, we will highlight a collection of structures that find a common thread between previously uncommon contexts, unpacking the depths of influence on our built environments. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.