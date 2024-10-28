Notre Dame de Paris Announces Reopening Date and Proposes Constroversial Entrance Fee

Save this picture! Paris, France - May 26, 2024: South side and new spire of Notre-Dame cathedral under construction. Image © JeanLucIchard via Shutetrstock

Over 5 years after a devastating fire threatened to destroy Paris' most famous cathedral, Notre Dame is scheduled to reopen to the public on December 8, 2024. The heritage building has been undergoing an extensive and, at times, controversial restoration process aiming to rebuild its timber roof and reconstruct the collapsed spire, a 19th-century addition to the gothic cathedral designed by French architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc's design. In preparation for the grand reopening, France's culture minister, Rachida Dati, has proposed introducing a €5 entrance fee to contribute to a fund aimed at protecting the country's historical churches and monuments.

This suggestion comes in the context of many European countries already charging fees for entry to their famous cathedrals and significant landmarks. Despite the financial rationale behind the proposal, the idea has met with strong opposition from France's Catholic Church. Many members of the clergy argue that such a fee conflicts with the principles of accessibility and inclusivity that should govern places of worship. Additionally, a 1905 French law on secularism, prohibits the imposition of taxes on church visits. Before the fire, Notre Dame did charge visitors for access to specific areas, but general entry was free.

The preservation of France's cultural and religious heritage is at the forefront of this discussion. Reports indicate that approximately 5,000 churches face deterioration, with nearly 500 currently closed to the public due to unsafe conditions. Supporters of the fee proposal see it as a solution for sustaining these historical sites, while detractors emphasize the need for free access, especially for those seeking spiritual solace within these buildings. They argue that charging an entrance fee may discourage not only tourists but also local worshippers.

As the dialogue continues, alternative suggestions are being explored, including voluntary contributions from visitors. Some officials, like Paris's mayor Ariel Weil, believe that while the proposed fee may not be feasible, the idea highlights the financial challenges associated with maintaining such an iconic site.

As of October 2024, reconstruction works at Notre Dame Cathedral have made significant progress since the devastating fire that occurred in April 2019. The restoration effort has focused on rebuilding the iconic spire, repairing the roof, and restoring the interior to its historic condition, allowing the building to stay on track for its scheduled 2024 reopening. In addition to reconstruction works on the building itself, an international competition was launched for the redesign of the cathedral's surroundings, naming landscape designer Bas Smets as the lead designer for the project.