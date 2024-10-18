Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs

In densely populated cities, the demand for more living space has led to a growing trend in home extensions. With limited opportunities for new construction and a desire to preserve historical urban fabric, homeowners are increasingly looking for innovative ways to expand their homes. Home extensions offer a practical solution to modern needs, allowing residents to stay in familiar neighborhoods and maintain their ties to the community.

There are several approaches to these renovations. Home additions take various forms, ranging from isolated rooms with specific functions near the main house, to volumes directly attached to the original structure. These extensions can be built on the ground floor or take advantage of vertical space by constructing additional levels on the existing building.

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 2 of 16Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 3 of 16Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 4 of 16Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 5 of 16Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - More Images+ 11

One of the main challenges in designing home extensions is ensuring that the new construction blends seamlessly with the existing architecture. This often requires careful attention to materials, proportions, and detailing so that the extension enhances rather than disrupts the original aesthetic. In some cases, homeowners and architects opt for a bold contrast, using modern designs and materials to create a distinct visual statement, while in others, the goal is to make the addition almost invisible, integrating it as naturally as possible. 

Below, is a selection of mid and small-scale home extensions that are successful in accommodating the new needs. 

Isolated Studios

These are separate structures built on the property, often used for specific functions such as home offices, guest accommodations, or creative spaces. They provide flexibility and can be designed to complement the main house while maintaining some distance.

Törnskatan Pavilion / Simon Fast

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 12 of 16
Törnskatan Pavilion / Simon Fast . Image © Patrik Ekenblom

Artist Studio / CABINET Fanny Noël Diogo Lopes Architectes

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 5 of 16
Artist Studio / CABINET Fanny Noël Diogo Lopes Architectes . Image © Federico Farinatti

Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 14 of 16
Atelier Workshop / Agustín Berzero . Image © Federico Cairoli

Music Pavilion / Lorenz Bachmann + Atelier Void

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 15 of 16
Music Pavilion / Lorenz Bachmann + Atelier Void . Image © Lukas Murer

Vertical Additions

This type involves adding an extra level or floor to the existing building. Vertical extensions maximize space without requiring additional land, allowing homeowners to expand their living areas significantly while preserving the ground-level footprint.

Roof With 20 Concrete Ribs / Atelier Zafari

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 8 of 16
Roof With 20 Concrete Ribs / Atelier Zafari. Image © Studio Wesely

Roof Extension Wasserstrasse / Atelier Atlas Architektur

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 6 of 16
Roof Extension Wasserstrasse / Atelier Atlas Architektur. Image © Armin Schaerer

Président Roof Extension / CENTRAL Office for Architecture and Urbanism

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 11 of 16
© Maxime Delvaux

Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 10 of 16
Dapples Building Elevation / LOCALARCHITECTURE (c) Michael Bonvin. Image © Michael Bonvin

Annexes

Annexes are extensions that are directly attached to the main structure. They can serve various purposes, such as additional living spaces, bedrooms, or even kitchens. The design can either blend seamlessly with the original architecture or provide a contrast to create a modern touch.

Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 4 of 16
Beck Barn / Benjamin Wilkes. Image © Chris Wharton

Woodwarde Road House Extension / Proctor & Shaw

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 16 of 16
Woodwarde Road House Extension / Proctor & Shaw. Image © Nick Deardon

Tilleuls House Extension / miogui architecture

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 3 of 16
Tilleuls House Extension / miogui architecture. Image © Philippe Billard

The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten

Room for More: Home Extensions to Accommodate New Needs - Image 13 of 16
The Garden Room / Objekt Architecten . Image © Ypsilon Business Photography

