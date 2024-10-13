The Second Studio Podcast: The Problem(s) with Design-Build

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design discuss the Design-Build model of home construction. They cover the definition of the Design-Build model; lack of licensed architects in Design-Build companies; efficiency and economy; quality of construction; how costs are lowered; lack of transparency; who should / shouldn't engage with Design-Build companies; and more.

Highlights & Timestamps

(00:00) What is Design-Build?

(02:11) Design-Build companies with no licensed architects.

(09:44) False efficiency in Design-Build companies.

Why do clients decide to go with the design-build route? They did it for efficiency in time and process, and they think it's cheaper to work with one company. But if the design-build team is not suitable for the client, they will have to hire a separate architect or designer to jump in and fix the project, costing the client a lot more money. And, pairing a design-build company with an architect, means the design-build company has to work in a way that that's not their business model. (09:56)

(19:50) Issue with accountability in Design-Build companies.

When clients visit the site during construction, they can't tell if things are right or wrong. So even though sometimes the architect-contractor relationship can have some friction, that check and balance system is very productive because there's oversight on both sides of the architect and the contractor. When the contractor and architect are separate entities, all of the problems are discussed. For example, the contractor wouldn't just make an assumption about the drawing, because they know the architect will show up on site next week and question it. (21:22)

(25:02) Generalist vs specialist in design and construction.

Architects and contractors are fundamentally very different professions with different sets of expertise. Each of them is an art form on their own. You can only really be an expert in architecture and design if you spend 100% or most of your time practicing architecture and design. It's a craft. It's an art. You can't spend 50% of your time doing contractor stuff if you want to be a great architect. The same thing for a contractor. These are complicated professions [and] there's a limit to the ability of one person being able to do both equally well. (25:38)

(29:30) High-end custom homes are not designed by Design-Build companies.

(33:54) How Design-Build companies cut costs.

Design-build companies are able to charge less because they're cutting out design. A normal architect will take about 10% of the construction cost to perform full architectural services. Whereas design-build companies will do the architectural design for 10x cheaper…You don't just remove phases and remove things from the design process and expect the same outcome. All these phases, checkpoints, and deliverables have specifications, renderings, floor plans, elevations, sections, etc. and they exist for a reason. The profession has evolved to have these things that are an important part of the design process and communication. (34:15)

(38:33) Lack of transparency in the Design-Build model.

(49:56) Preconstruction service benefits in architecture and GC model.

(53:58) The Design-Build model often doesn't produce good outcomes.

(55:21) What type of client should engage with Design-Build companies?

Stress is something that a lot of clients underestimate. They think, "I can tough it out, or I've been through several stressful things before. I have a very stressful job; I know what it means to project manage…" Design and construction tend to have a higher level of stress than people realize and you're doing that on top of your normal job. Often when people get through projects and it is stressful, if you ask them, "Would you have paid another 10% to 15% more of the total project cost to not have all the problems you had?" Most of the time they will say, "I would have gladly done that. It wasn't worth the gray hairs." (58:30)

(59:53) The Design-Build model is not inherently bad.

