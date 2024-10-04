MVRDV Unveils Masterplan for Redevelopment of Faneuil Gardens Public Housing in Boston, United States

MVRDV, in collaboration with JGE Architects, landscape architects Copley Wolff, and Langan Engineering, has developed a masterplan for the redevelopment of Faneuil Gardens, a public housing site in the Brighton neighborhood of Boston. This project, commissioned by The Community Builders in partnership with the Boston Housing Authority, aims to replace the outdated 1940s apartment complex with five contemporary buildings that incorporate mixed-income affordable housing, artist live-work spaces, and significant green spaces. At the center of the redevelopment is a new community center, located along a public boulevard that runs through the heart of the site.

Faneuil Gardens, originally constructed in the 1940s to house World War II veterans, currently spans 7.5 acres and accommodates around 600 residents. The existing complex, consisting of ten buildings, has experienced little modernization over the years and remains disconnected from surrounding amenities, such as McKinney Park and the Charles River. The site's isolation, combined with scattered parking areas and limited pedestrian access, has restricted its integration with the broader Brighton community.

The new masterplan aims to resolve these issues through key design principles focused on connectivity, inclusivity, engagement, and resilience. The design enhances pedestrian access by creating clear pathways that connect the housing site to nearby parks and streets, improving visibility and encouraging greater interaction with the surrounding neighborhood. A new boulevard will extend diagonally across the site, linking Faneuil Street with North Beacon Street. Along this pedestrian-friendly route, green spaces and communal areas, including an art garden, event lawns, play areas, and a central plaza, will be created to provide spaces for residents to gather and engage in various activities.

The new buildings will be arranged around four semi-private courtyards. These courtyards will be programmed to accommodate users of different ages and abilities, offering a variety of outdoor spaces that encourage social interaction and leisure. The buildings themselves will vary in height, transitioning from three stories in the southern part of the site to seven stories in the northern section, responding to the scale of the surrounding urban fabric. The design includes passages between the buildings to allow sightlines and easy access to the courtyards and central boulevard.

The architectural design incorporates a vibrant color palette with facades in shades of blue, green, red, and yellow. This use of color helps distinguish the different blocks, while materials such as local and recycled components, prefabricated systems, and timber construction from the second floor upwards are intended to reduce the project's carbon footprint. The buildings' design prioritizes sustainable construction, with flood-resilience features incorporated into the landscaping to mitigate the effects of extreme weather. The natural sloping topography of the site will be utilized to integrate permeable surfaces and water management systems as part of these flood-preparedness measures.

Trees currently on the site will be preserved wherever possible, and additional trees will be planted to increase the overall canopy and biodiversity. The overall landscape design emphasizes green, permeable surfaces, with spaces designed to adapt to climate conditions and promote sustainability.

Additionally, the interiors of the new buildings will offer high-quality, modern housing that complies with current living standards. Ground floors will include community-focused amenities such as a gym, library, and co-working spaces, as well as potential storefronts that will foster activity and social interaction within the neighborhood. A new community center will serve as a central hub, offering multipurpose spaces for local programs and services.

The redevelopment will proceed in five phases, carefully planned to minimize disruption for residents. The first phase, designed by JGE Architects, will focus on the southwest corner of the site, in line with the overall masterplan. The design seeks to balance the needs of current residents while addressing the broader goals of neighborhood connectivity, community engagement, and long-term sustainability.

