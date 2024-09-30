Studio Gang Breaks Ground on Hudson Valley Shakespeare Theater in Garrison, New York

Studio Gang's Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center has officially broken ground in Garrison, New York. Designed as the new permanent home for Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS), this 14,850-square-foot venue marks a significant development for the theater company, which is known for its open-air productions. The facility will be the first purpose-built, LEED Platinum-certified theater in the U.S., reflecting a strong commitment to environmental sustainability. It is located on a 98-acre campus along the Hudson River, providing a natural setting that integrates architecture with the surrounding landscape.

Studio Gang's design is intended to harmonize with the natural landscape. The theater will feature a timber-framed grid shell structure, with timber columns that rise from the ground, and it is strategically positioned to offer views of the Hudson River and nearby highlands. The design also uses natural materials to reflect the minerality of the region. Several pavilions—including a backstage area, concession building, and restrooms—are part of the complex, which aims to enhance both the theatrical experience and the connection between art and nature.

The theater's proscenium arch, carefully designed to frame views of the Hudson River and Storm King Mountain, plays a central role in connecting the performance space to its natural surroundings. The structure's grid shell roof, supported by timber columns, draws inspiration from the Hudson Highlands, creating a fluid dialogue between the built and natural environments. Additionally, the modular design of the pavilions allows for future expansion and adaptability, enhancing the theater's capacity to host a variety of events and accommodate evolving audience needs over time.

Landscape architecture firm Nelson Byrd Woltz is restoring the former golf course site by reintroducing native grasses and wetlands. This rewilding project will increase biodiversity and reduce the use of resources. Visitors to the theater will walk through a series of unpaved paths, surrounded by natural meadows, before arriving at the hilltop venue. The landscape will also include picnic lawns and overlook points for pre- and post-performance activities. In addition, solar panels, natural ventilation, and low-carbon construction materials are being employed to minimize the environmental impact of the project.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare's new theater is designed to immerse audiences and actors in the rich landscape of the Hudson Valley. The architecture weaves in elements of the natural environment to create a unique indoor-outdoor setting for the company's open-air productions and to offer an unparalleled theater experience. --Studio Gang Founding Partner Jeanne Gang.

The Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center is expected to open in time for HVS's 2026 season, transforming the company from a seasonal festival into a year-round cultural institution. By extending its performance season and providing a permanent home, the theater aims to draw audiences from across the region, contributing to the Hudson Valley's growing reputation as a center for the performing arts.

