Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. 3XN Wins Competition to Design Chungnam Art Center in South Korea

3XN Wins Competition to Design Chungnam Art Center in South Korea

Save

3XN has just won an international competition, which they were invited to participate in, to design the Chungnam Art Center in Chungcheongnam-do, South Korea. Designed in collaboration with SIAPLAN and MDA, the new art center aims to serve as a key destination for creative expression. Drawing inspiration from the dynamic movements of art, the center seeks to create a space where everyone can both experience and participate in the arts.

3XN Wins Competition to Design Chungnam Art Center in South Korea - Image 2 of 73XN Wins Competition to Design Chungnam Art Center in South Korea - Image 3 of 73XN Wins Competition to Design Chungnam Art Center in South Korea - Image 4 of 73XN Wins Competition to Design Chungnam Art Center in South Korea - Image 5 of 73XN Wins Competition to Design Chungnam Art Center in South Korea - More Images+ 2

Save this picture!
3XN Wins Competition to Design Chungnam Art Center in South Korea - Image 2 of 7
Courtesy of 3XN

The Chungnam Art Center design draws inspiration from simple forms in the arts and performance fields, such as the wave of a conductor’s baton or the arc of a dancer’s foot. The critical elements of the design, including the halls, the lobby, and the fly tower, are clustered together. Additionally, the roof’s curves accommodate varying heights depending on the program within each space. The scalloped timber cladding around the exterior creates inviting niches for seating and program spaces along the lobby’s periphery, which remains open and offers visual access to the green spaces and plazas outside.

Situated between Naepo New Town and the Yongbongsan Mountains, the art center site is a significant part of a larger park landscape, including a library and art museum. The building’s orientation aims to maximize connections with its urban and natural surroundings, offering views and welcoming visitors from all angles. 

Related Article

Thomas Heatherwick Selected to Curate the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism 2025

Performance facilities have a high level of complexity, but it is important that users – whether they are visitors or performers – do not feel this complexity. The floor plans and circulation are clear and straightforward, the halls are designed to the highest acoustic standards and lines of sight, and there are spaces throughout the art center that accommodate both large gatherings and day-to-day support and community functions. —Fred Holt, Partner and Director of 3XN Australia

Save this picture!
3XN Wins Competition to Design Chungnam Art Center in South Korea - Image 5 of 7
Courtesy of 3XN

Emphasizing simplicity in the user experience, the layout aims to be “clear, with halls designed to the highest acoustic standards, accommodating both large gatherings and daily community functions.” Prioritizing sustainability and integrating strategies for biodiversity, human well-being, and resilient architecture, the building aims to enhance the site’s natural qualities. Aiming to provide a space that is accessible and inclusive, the building boasts the use of natural materials, biophilic design elements, and the integration of photovoltaics and rainwater harvesting systems. 

Aiming to be completed by 2028/2029, this project will be 3XN GXN’s first project in South Korea. In other similar news, the Copenhagen-based studio has recently received the green light for their design of the new Migration Museum in Southeast London. Engaged in cultural architecture, the studio recently won commissions for the new design of a Center for Coastal Nature and Sport Fishing in Assens, Denmark. Finally, 3XN has recently completed the Gognon exhibition space dedicated to the history of digital technologies in Belgium.

Save this picture!
3XN Wins Competition to Design Chungnam Art Center in South Korea - Image 4 of 7
Courtesy of 3XN

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "3XN Wins Competition to Design Chungnam Art Center in South Korea" 27 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018180/3xn-wins-competition-to-design-chungnam-art-center-in-south-korea> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags