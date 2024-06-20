3XN GXN Reveals Design for Coastal Nature and Fishing Complex in Assens, Denmark

3XN GXN and landscape architect DETBLÅ have won the commissions for the design of a new Centre for Coastal Nature and Sport Fishing in Assens, Denmark. The proposal features a subtle oval structure to showcase local stories of the natural environment. The building aims to enhance public awareness and appreciation of the marine environment, reflecting a growing understanding of the need for better marine stewardship. It will also act as a hub for knowledge exchange about the impact of humans and climate change on the sea.

Located on the harbor in Assens, the Centre for Coastal Nature and Sport Fishing is designed to connect various elements of harbor life and culture. Its oval shape strives to align the intervention with the surrounding context while remaining recognizable from all angles. The design also uses this shape to create a protective screen around the building, providing a necessary resistance to weather. Warm, natural materials like wood and tile contribute to this concept, creating a welcoming atmosphere.

Measuring a surface of 700 square meters, the two-story building features a central part designed in a cross shape that generates pockets of both indoor and outdoor spaces. Small gathering places are also located under the roof, sheltered from the sun. The arrival room is intended as one of the main social spaces, offering the framework for community gatherings and activities. Throughout the building, exhibition spaces are designed for flexibility, with possibilities to be divided and subdivided into smaller rooms to adapt to the curatorial concept.

The center is designed to align with the industrial character of the surrounding fishing area, with an open pier around the building offering unobstructed views of the sea and town. The landscape design includes three large basins connected by a stone reef and wooden jetties, creating diverse underwater ecosystems. These features allow visitors to engage with the maritime world through sensory experiences, exploring the living seabed and learning about marine life in an immersive environment.

For us, it was important to design a building that is both simple and poetic. A building that fits into its surroundings, a building that is warm and welcoming, playful and full of experiences. The oval shape of the building makes it easily recognizable from all sides and provides a flexible layout. In addition, the focus is on warm, robust, and natural materials with wood and tile. The design is compact, simple, and sustainable. - Jan Ammundsen, Head of Design and Senior Partner at 3XN

