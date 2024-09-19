Architecture in Focus: 16 Global Events between September and December 2024

Save this picture! LocHal Public Library Named 2019 Building of the Year at World Architecture Festival. Image © Stijn Bollaert

As the architectural landscape continues to evolve in response to pressing global challenges, events such as biennales, design weeks, and fairs play an instrumental role in shaping the profession's future. These gatherings facilitate the exchange of innovative ideas, the exploration of sustainable practices, and the fostering of collaboration among architects, designers, and urban planners. They serve not only as platforms for showcasing cutting-edge designs but also as forums for critical dialogue about the built environment's impact on society and the planet.

Happening worldwide from September to December 2024, a variety of significant events hope to engage the architectural community. The World Urban Forum in Cairo focuses on local sustainable actions, while Dubai Design Week showcases innovative design in the Middle East. The World Architecture Festival in Singapore features live project presentations, and the Architecture & Design Film Festival in New York offers compelling narratives critical to contemporary discourse.

Read on to discover a compilation of significant architecture-related events happening worldwide between September and December 2024. Keep an eye on ArchDaily for our in-depth coverage of these events.

Cairo, Egypt, 4–8 November

The Twelfth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12) will be held in Cairo, Egypt, from November 4-8, 2024, focusing on the theme "It All Starts at Home: Local Actions for Sustainable Cities and Communities." The forum emphasizes localizing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by empowering local stakeholders, fostering citizen engagement, and addressing global challenges like climate change and inequality.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5-10 November

Dubai Design Week, the Middle East's largest design festival, showcases regional talent and design possibilities through installations, exhibitions, talks, and workshops. Highlighting Dubai's status as a design hub, the event includes the Downtown Design Fair and is held under Her Highness Sheikha Latifa's patronage, in partnership with Dubai Design District and Dubai Culture.

San Diego, Unites States, 19-25 September

San Diego and Tijuana have been jointly named World Design Capital 2024, marking the first binational designation in history. This recognition highlights their commitment to human-centered design and cross-border collaboration. Positioned along a busy land border, the cities aim to transform their region of 7.1 million people through innovative design, presenting an exciting 2024 program. World Design Experience proposes 7 days of discussions, workshops, installations and community-led programs focused on inclusive design.

New York, United States, 1-31 October

The 2024 Archtober Festival, themed "Tracing the Future," examines NYC's evolving built environment, focusing on affordable housing, sustainable design, and infrastructure. It reflects on history and celebrates the present while envisioning future architecture and fostering inclusivity within innovation. Curated event itineraries include perspectives from leaders like Jacob R. Moore, Executive Director of the Architectural League of New York.

Barcelona, Spain, 8 September – 24 November

Manifesta 15 aims to decentralize Barcelona's cultural infrastructure by integrating the Metropolitan Area and fostering co-creation projects in urban planning, education, and community arts. The biennial focuses on connecting metropolitan and inner-city communities through artistic interventions and innovative urban structures.

Singapore, 6-8 November

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) will be hosted in Singapore from November 6-8, 2024. The festival features a unique live-judged awards program where finalists present their projects directly to a panel. Attendees can engage in seminars and network with industry professionals.

Eindhoven, The Netherlands, 19-27 October

Dutch Design Week 2024 (DDW24) in Eindhoven, running from October 19-27, examines the future of design with a focus on sustainability and innovation. Exhibits include Teun Zwets' furniture made from reused materials, the Secrid Talent Podium showcasing emerging designers, and installations addressing urban heat. Themes like AI and emotional well-being are explored through interactive projects. New Mission Days encourage collaboration between designers and professionals.

Mexico City, Mexico, 20-23 September

MEXTRÓPOLI 2024, the Festival of Architecture and City in Mexico City, promotes cultural and urban reflection through conferences, exhibits, workshops, and public installations. It focuses on important urban issues such as housing, mobility, and equity. This year's theme, "Reparar la ciudad" (Repair the City), emphasizes the need for architectural practices that heal urban environments and communities.

Viena, Austria, 20-29 September

Vienna Design Week is a significant multidisciplinary design festival in Austria that explores the role of design in urban and global contexts. Established in 2007, the festival features around 200 events each year, attracting over 40,000 visitors. It highlights innovative approaches to product and social design throughout Vienna. With a focus on annual themes and collaboration with local designers and production companies, the festival promotes sustainable practices through formats like Re:Form.

Timișoara, Romania, 13 September – 27 October

The Beta Architecture Biennial 2024 in Timișoara, Romania, curated by Oana Stănescu, celebrates its 5th edition from September 13 to October 27. Marking ten years since its inception, the event explores themes of originality under the title "cover me softly" through exhibits, debates, and performances. The biennial features the Main Exhibition and the Beta Awards, spotlighting contributors from Romania, Hungary, and Serbia. Participants include architects, artists, and filmmakers such as SO-IL and Iwan Baan.

Cairo, Egypt, 24 October – 16 November

Art D'Égypte, founded by curator Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, supports Egyptian arts and culture through diverse initiatives. To expand its reach, Culturvator was created as a multidisciplinary platform that collaborates with private and public entities to activate cultural spaces. As part of this initiative, Forever Is Now .04 is a contemporary art exhibition held at the Pyramids of Giza from October 24 to November 16, 2024. It unites global artists to explore ancient Egyptian culture through modern artistic expressions, using various mediums like sculpture and digital installations.

Porto, Portugal, October 5 – November 11

The 5th edition of MAM invites architects to explore "What is a space of freedom?" through diverse interpretations. Notable participants include Álvaro Siza, Bernard Khoury, Tatiana Bilbao, Sean Godsell, and Mary Duggan. The event features workshops, guided tours, and installations that stimulate discussion and reflection, celebrating architecture's role in shaping perspectives and fostering dialogue about liberty and spatial experience.

Tallinn, Estonia, 2-31 October

Under the theme "Resources for a Future," the biennale examines architecture's role in addressing limited resources due to global tensions. It emphasizes using diverse materials, building concepts, and social planning with a global perspective. Curated by Anhelina L. Starkova with co-curators Daniel A. Walser and Jaan Kuusemets, the event explores how local resources and social intelligence drive architectural innovation amidst crises, highlighting the Estonian experience.

New York, United States, 25-28 September

The Architecture & Design Film Festival highlights our industry's creative spirit with curated films, events, and panels, sharing compelling human stories. Explore our film guide or purchase a pass for multiple viewings. The event highlights a wide variety of movies on themes such as Gentrification, Modernism, Housing, Film Featuring Women, and Environmental Focus. Similar events are happening in Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Mumbai.

Yerevan, Armenia, October 2024

The Library for Architecture (LFA) in Yerevan is a vibrant platform for architectural discussion and innovation, offering a model workshop for aspiring architects. This October, LFA will host a program curated by Meganom architectural studio, featuring Italian studios such as Fosbury Architecture, Cino Zucchi, Formafantasma, and Onsite Studio.

Malaysia: November, 15 – 17, 2024

The upcoming 2024 UIA International Forum will take place in Kuala Lumpur, organized by the Malaysian Institute of Architects (PAM) under the theme "Diversecity: Humanity & Sustainable Growth." This event will examine the relationship between humanity and sustainable development in emerging economies and rapidly growing urban environments. Key sub-themes include Culture and Heritage, Density & Sustainable Growth for future mega-cities, and Equity and Ecology.

Baku, Azerbaijan, 11-22 November

Despite it not being a strictly architecture-related event, the COP conference presents a significant interest for architects as it highlights the role of sustainable design in reducing carbon emissions. COP29, held in Azerbaijan, focuses on ambitious climate commitments and actions, emphasizing renewable energy and emissions reduction.