Practice Design Reveals India Autism Center as a Model of Inclusive and Accessible Design

The India Autism Center (IAC), situated in Sirakole, West Bengal, represents a new perspective in accessible design and inclusivity. Designed to meet the specific needs of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related conditions, the center embodies a comprehensive approach to neurodiverse living. Developed by Practice Design, an architectural firm based in Mumbai and Kolkata, the 52-acre project is expected to be completed by 2030. It aims to create a supportive community where individuals with autism can realize their full potential through a variety of tailored services.

Rooted in a philosophy of inclusivity, IAC is designed to be a safe, nurturing, and empowering space for individuals with autism. The center will provide a multidisciplinary range of services, including residential, educational, vocational, and recreational facilities. By offering clinical care and employment opportunities alongside social and recreational activities, IAC is designed to ensure that individuals with autism can lead fulfilling, independent lives.

The architectural design of the India Autism Center is designed with conducted research of the sensory needs and sensitivities of individuals with autism. In fact, lead architect Sandip Agarwal and his team at Practice Design embarked on an empathetic journey to comprehend the unique ways in which individuals with ASD perceive and interact with their surroundings. This understanding has guided the creation of spaces that minimize sensory overload and provide a calming, engaging environment for residents. The project's goal is to create an authentic sense of place, where architecture and landscape coexist harmoniously to form a strong community identity.

Sirakole, with its natural beauty and ecological diversity, provides an ideal setting for this project. Nestled along a serene river and surrounded by rolling hills and dense forests, the town offers a tranquil environment that promotes well-being and connection with nature. Additionally, Sirakole's commitment to environmental sustainability is reflected in community-led initiatives to preserve the area's natural beauty while balancing urban development and ecological conservation.

At the heart of the IAC's mission is the belief that a holistic support system, grounded in empathy, sensitivity, and best practices, is essential for fostering a truly inclusive community. This approach is embodied not only in the physical design of the center but also in the collaborative efforts of families, staff, and professionals who will live and work within the community. By offering a comprehensive range of services in an environment specifically designed for their needs, the center aims to empower individuals to realize their potential and live meaningful lives.

In other similar news, ArchDaily recently highlighted the evolution of architecture's response to inclusivity in honor of World Autism Day, featuring projects like the Autism Garden in Iran by Hajm.e.Sabz and the Sycamore at Northgate Park Hospital in the UK, which showcase how thoughtful design can empower individuals with disabilities. Additionally, ArchDaily explored the "curb cut effect," illustrating how small adaptations, originally designed for specific needs—such as curb cuts for wheelchair users—can ultimately benefit a wider population, including parents with strollers and cyclists, reinforcing the broader impact of accessible design on everyday life.