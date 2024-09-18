Architectural Interventions in UNESCO World Heritage Sites: A Dialogue Between Preservation and Innovation

Save this picture! © Archive Olgiati | Pearling Site Museum and Entrance / Valerio Olgiati

Contemporary architecture in UNESCO World Heritage contexts presents a unique challenge: revitalizing historically significant sites while adhering to strict preservation guidelines. From urban centers to natural landscapes and intangible cultural traditions, these projects demonstrate the delicate balance between innovation and heritage conservation. Whether working in a mega city, a protected landscape, or a culturally rich rural area, architects are tasked with reimagining these spaces without compromising their historical value. Each project offers a fresh perspective on how heritage sites can evolve and remain relevant in modern times.

+ 7

For example, the Visitor Center at Kinderdijk restores the visual integrity of the iconic Dutch windmill landscape by managing tourism through a minimalist design that complements the surroundings. In Saint-Émilion, the Chateau Barde-Haut Winery integrates contemporary volumes into the historic wine region, preserving the essence of the landscape while embracing modern production needs. Meanwhile, the Klaksvík Row Club in the Faroe Islands honors UNESCO's recognition of traditional boat-making by providing a space that supports and celebrates this intangible cultural heritage. These projects, though vastly different, all find ways to breathe new life into UNESCO-protected sites.

Read on to discover six unique projects that exemplify how contemporary architecture can harmonize with UNESCO World Heritage contexts.

The Visitor Center at Kinderdijk by M&DB Architecten revitalizes the Kinderdijk-Elshout UNESCO World Heritage Site, declared in 1997 for its iconic windmills and Dutch water management history. The site had become cluttered with buses and temporary structures, obscuring the windmills. Positioned half on water and land, the center features a minimalist design of two glass volumes that unbundle visitor flows. The building's transparent structure minimizes its impact while integrating essential functions like a café, cinema, and toilets. A viewing platform offers views outwards, and the atrium connects visitors to the surrounding water and sky, reinforcing the landscape's long visual lines.

The Klaksvík Row Club, designed by Henning Larsen, is a key part of the town's urban renewal, celebrating the Faroese heritage of rowing, the national sport of the Faroe Islands. The project is connected to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage through the traditional Faroese wooden boats used for rowing, which are handcrafted with techniques dating back to Viking times. These boats are part of the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, underscoring the cultural and historical significance of the rowing tradition in the Faroe Islands. The building supports this tradition with state-of-the-art facilities, enhancing both the sport and its cultural legacy while harmonizing with the landscape.

The Chateau Barde-Haut Winery, designed by Nadau Architecture, is located in Saint-Émilion, France, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1999 for its preserved historic wine landscape. The project balances modern wine production needs with traditional architecture through two contemporary corten steel volumes that blend with the existing stone buildings. This minimalist design reflects the natural hues of the vineyards, integrating seamlessly into the landscape. Sustainable features like a vegetated roof and geothermal wells support the site's functionality, while respecting its UNESCO heritage by maintaining the cultural and historical identity of the region.

The Primary School in Balaguina, designed by Joop and Jurriaan van Stigt, is located in the Dogon region of Mali, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1986. This project addresses the region's lack of infrastructure by constructing a sustainable school using local materials and traditional building techniques. The architects implemented compressed earth blocks and local craftsmanship, blending the structure with its environment while ensuring functionality in the region's extreme climate. This project not only preserves the cultural and architectural heritage of the Dogon but also supports community involvement, education, and the development of sustainable building practices, aiming to enrich the area's UNESCO status.

The Pearling Site Museum and Entrance by Valerio Olgiati, located in Muharraq, Bahrain, serves as the gateway to the UNESCO Pearling Path, preserving the cultural significance of Bahrain's pearling heritage. The museum creates a vast public space with a forest of columns and wind towers that provide much-needed shade, integrating traditional elements with a modern design. The structure blends with the surrounding ruins and medina, forming a seamless connection between the past and present. This intervention respects the site's UNESCO status by combining contemporary architecture with the preservation of historical and cultural identity.

The Pavilion Atlas, designed by Dalia Puodziute Seniuniene and Julius Seniunas, was created to celebrate Vilnius' 700th anniversary in 2023. Located in the UNESCO World Heritage old town of Vilnius, just in front of Gediminas Castle hill, the pavilion offers a new way of experiencing history outside the museum. Featuring a dispersed layout of 16 objects in New Arsenal park, it showcases a 3D-printed model of Vilnius from 200 years ago, along with historical maps, sound, and video projections. This open-air installation invites visitors to explore diverse historical narratives while respecting the UNESCO heritage setting with its adaptive, temporary design.

This article is part of an ArchDaily curated series that focuses on built projects from our database grouped under specific themes related to cities, typologies, materials, or programs. Every month, we will highlight a collection of structures that find a common thread between previously uncommon contexts, unpacking the depths of influence on our built environments. As always, at ArchDaily, we highly appreciate the input of our readers. If you think we should mention specific ideas, please submit your suggestions.