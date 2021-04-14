We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Heritage
  4. Bahrain
  5. Pearling Site Museum and Entrance / Valerio Olgiati

Pearling Site Museum and Entrance / Valerio Olgiati

Save this project
Pearling Site Museum and Entrance / Valerio Olgiati

Courtesy of Archive OlgiatiCourtesy of Archive OlgiatiCourtesy of Archive OlgiatiCourtesy of Archive Olgiati+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Heritage, Landmarks & Monuments
Muharraq, Bahrain
  • Architects: Valerio Olgiati
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6726
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Client:Bahrain Authority of Culture & Antiquities
  • Collaborators:Sofia Albrigo (project manager office olgiati), Anthony Bonnici
  • Local Architect:Emaar Engineering
  • General Contractor:Almoayyed Contracting Group
  • City:Muharraq
  • Country:Bahrain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

Text description provided by the architects. The site contains ruins that form part of the UNESCO Pearling Path. The entire building functions as the entrance to the cultural heritage and the foyer for the medina. It is an urban room for the people of Muharraq with the scale of a public park. Concrete elements are placed along the property boundary to form a new locus in the dense city.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

A large space is created in which a forest of columns and wind towers hold a horizontal plate 10 meters above ground. A roof, understood as an archaic gesture, donates vital shadows for the people of Muharraq in this very hot climate and produces a new and unique situation through its different scale.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

Slightly set back in the shadow is an enigmatic house in which the museum of the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage is located. As a totality, the building creates a universe in itself that is the entrance for the Pearling Path and the city beyond.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Muharraq, Bahrain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Valerio Olgiati
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureHeritageBuildingsLandmarks & MonumentsBahrain
Cite: "Pearling Site Museum and Entrance / Valerio Olgiati" 14 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/914629/pearling-site-museum-and-entrance-valerio-olgiati> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

Pearling 遗址博物馆及入口 / Valerio Olgiati

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream