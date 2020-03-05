World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Visitor Center Unesco World Heritage Site Kinderdijk / M& DB Architecten

Visitor Center Unesco World Heritage Site Kinderdijk / M& DB Architecten

Save this project
Visitor Center Unesco World Heritage Site Kinderdijk / M& DB Architecten

© Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode © Ossip van Duivenbode + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Visitor Center
Kinderdijk, The Netherlands
  • Design Team: Michael Daane Bolier and Dorus Meurs
  • Clients: Stichting Werelderfgoed Kinderdijk (SWEK)
  • Engineering: ARUP
  • Arup: M& DB architecten
  • Consultants: ARUP
  • Interior Design: Lilith Ronner van Hooijdonk
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Text description provided by the architects. Kinderijk is the prime example of a Dutch windmill landscape. In 1997, the landscape’s ensemble of mills and pumping stations was declared a Unesco World Heritage Site. Suddenly Kinderdijk was overrun by busloads of tourists turning the area into a logistical nightmare. The entrance area was turned into a parking lot for tourbuses, the little ramshackle iceskating clubhouse was converted into a provisional souvenir shop and the narrow quays filled up with rows of potable toilet cabins. Overnight the windmills had disappeared behind a wall of clutter. Today, the area is accessed by a sequence of strategically positioned bridges, paths and visitor facilities. The buses are banned to the stop & go on the edge of the area. Instead of the clubhouse, the new Visitor Center is positioned half on water and land restoring the long visual line running along the quay. The Visitor Center’s clever design unbundles the different visitor flows and its subtle architectural language restores the landscape’s identity. Again, as in the early nineties, the windmills - the icons of Kinderdijk - can be seen on arrival.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

The Visitor Center is characterised by its apparent simplicity: a roof and floor with in-between two glass volumes. One volume contains facilities for arrival and the other volume caters to the end of the visit. Thanks to this simple design, the building is easily understood by all visitors, from Japan to America. The arrival volume includes ticket sales and a small submerged cinema - with information about the visit. The departure volume contains a café, a souvenir shop and, in the basement, the toilets and kitchen. By placing the toilets and kitchen below ground the buildings transparency is preserved and its footprint and height minimised. A staircase, located in-between the two volumes, provides access to the viewing platform. From the viewing platform visitors have a panoramic view of Kinderdijk. This view is reinforced by the up turned façade of the roof. The up turned façade acts as a balustrade and aligns the visitors’ view with the long quay running towards the mills.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

The Visitor Center floats just above the quay. The long line of the quay continues underneath the building, drawing it into the entrance area. This is reinforced by the atrium located between the two glass volumes. The atrium opens the building up towards the two most important landscape elements of Kinderdijk: its omnipresent water and immens Dutch sky. Next to this, the atrium creates a new visual axis between the quay and the 19th-century pumping station on the other side of the canal. Thereby embedding the building in the landscape’s spatial logic and reinforcing the landscape’s character of long visual lines.

Save this picture!
© Ossip van Duivenbode
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 2961 Kinderdijk, The Netherlands

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
M& DB Architecten
Office

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects visitor center Cultural Architecture Learning The Netherlands
Cite: "Visitor Center Unesco World Heritage Site Kinderdijk / M& DB Architecten" 05 Mar 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934915/visitor-center-unesco-world-heritage-site-kinderdijk-m-and-db-architecten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream